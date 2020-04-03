The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel raises NIS 2m. to support orphaned twins whose mom died of corona

“It is our collective responsibility to care for these young orphan boys."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 3, 2020 17:09
Tamar Perets-Levi and her children (photo credit: JGIVE/COURTESY)
Tamar Perets-Levi and her children
(photo credit: JGIVE/COURTESY)
The coronavirus is supposed to kill older people with multiple preexisting conditions, but earlier this week, 49-year-old Tamar Perets-Levi from Lod fell victim to the virus and left twin 4-year-old boys orphans. 
“It is our collective responsibility to care for these young orphan boys,” it says on a donation page in Perets-Levi’s honor - a page that helped family and friends raise more than NIS 2 million in 24 hours to help the twins.
According to JGive, the organization that both developed the page and helped market it, 14,113 people donated to the cause. The average gift was NIS 157.
JGive is a nonprofit project whose primary goal is to encourage charitable giving in Israel. 
“The family came to us the morning after she died,” CEO Ori Ben Shlomo told The Jerusalem Post, “and we started immediately.”
The company provided the basic infrastructure for a Hebrew and an English page and used its PR and social media channels to help spread the word. Beyond the money given, Ben Shlomo said, people asked if they could donate items to help the children and some even offered to adopt them.
Ben Shlomo said the boys will be adopted by their aunt, but the campaign highlighted that “people are really looking for how to help.” He said that since they cannot go out and volunteer, they find meaning before Passover in giving virtually.
Now, JGive is running many Passover fundraising campaigns under the hashtag #Stronger_Together to help Holocaust survivors and those at risk, especially during this coronavirus crisis.
Perets-Levi was the country’s 17th coronavirus victim. Her husband, Shimon, had died of a heart attack shortly after the children were born. 
In a statement disseminated by the city, Levy was described as a heroine who spent many years fighting to start a family and bring the twins into the world. She died after only a few days in the hospital.

On Friday, the Health Ministry reported more than 7,000 people were infected with the virus and 39 had died. 
 


Tags Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread COVID-19
