Israel ranked as 8th most influential country in the world - annual report

US News & World Report has ranked Israel as the world’s eighth-most influential country in the magazine’s 2019 version of its annual list.



The report released this weekend describes Israel as “the only Jewish nation in the world... a small country on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea” that has had a large influence on global affairs.

“For its relatively small size, the country has played a large role in global affairs,” the article said. “The country has a strong economy, landmarks of significance to several religions and strained relationships with many of its Arab neighbors.”The rankings for “Most Influential Country” are based on “a global perceptions-based survey,” the magazine said, “and countries are ranked based on the highest scores among more than 11,000 informed elites in a compilation of five country attributes: leader, connected to the rest of the world, influential culture, politically influential and strong international alliances.”Israel came in ahead of several influential countries including Canada, Australia and India.It remained in the same position as in last year’s annual report, still just trailing behind Japan and France.The United States, Russia and China dominated the top three spots. The United Kingdom was ranked at #4, dropping one place since last year’s report, with China clinching the third spot.Germany remained in fifth place, the same ranking it received last year.In the overall ranking for “Best Countries to Live,” Israel comes in at 29, moving up one place from its 2018 rank.Switzerland once again ranked #1 on the list, as it was in 2018, with Japan jumping three places from last year into second place (it ranked #5 in 2018), and Canada being pushed out of its 2018 #2 spot to #3.The UK came in at #5, while Germany came in at fourth. Both were pushed down one place since 2018.

