Israel sends 200 coronavirus test kits to Gaza Strip

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit, led by Kamil Abu Rokon, let in 200 coronavirus test kits through the Erez passage on Friday. This was done in order to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus throughout the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip."Viruses and diseases have no borders" Abu Rokon said. "that's why stopping the spread of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are an Israeli interest because such an outbreak may endanger the health of the people of Israel. "COGAT and the Health Ministry will continue their efforts to assist the Palestinian Authority to stop the spread of the coronavirus out of an Israeli interest and humanitarianism," Abu Rokon said.The PA has reported several cases of coronavirus within their territory and has ordered all churches, mosques and educational institutions closed until further notice after the discovery of the coronavirus cases in Bethlehem. PA has also decided to impose a ban on the entry of tourists from China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Iran and Italy into Palestinian communities.