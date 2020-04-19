The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel sets sights on return to playing fields

Regev hopes training can begin soon, eyes summer soccer tournament, Grotto hints at longer timeline

By JOSH HALICKMAN  
APRIL 19, 2020 21:25
Miri Regev (photo credit: REUTERS)
Miri Regev
(photo credit: REUTERS)
“Tests will have to be taken for all involved in the competition and if there is a need to isolate beyond two weeks then they will. This will be in effect for all of the players, club staff, and broadcasters. Everyone will need to be a part of the same training camp and adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines.
“The games will be held without fans. But I want to emphasize this will be up to the leagues. They may decide that there will be no tournament, no teams promoted or relegated and perhaps even no league next year. But then the entire industry will collapse.”
Director General of the Ministry Yossi Sharabi added: “There is more desire that the soccer league will hold a tournament than basketball and there is a budgetary factor at stake. There are a few other alternatives as basketball is potentially looking to begin league play in July with the Winner Cup competition ending this season before heading right into next season.”
As for training, Regev explained the stages as to how that process will unfold.
“The first stage will be in group activities of up to 10 people for competitive sports. There will be distance between the players and it will include exercises such as walking and running. After that phase, there will be a return to training with groups of 10 being divided up on a soccer field of basketball court. The next step will be to return to the gym which will operate with a limited number of participants.”
Timing is crucial, for both competitive and economic reasons.
“The soccer league must return to action by August or the start of September or else there will be a total financial collapse,” noted Regev. “There are two more additional steps that will be introduced in August, but this plan as a whole is flexible and tailored for the reality that we now live in and can be adapted as per the government’s decisions.
“One thing is clear, as we return the economy to gradually, we are obligated to do the same for sports and culture.”
Regev explained that the plan would be presented to the government in order to obtain approval.
“The strategy is geared in gradual stages just like what is being done with the economy. The entire world and the country are in the process of dealing with the virus. There has been huge damage done to culture and sports with them being completely suspended. This plan has been formulated to gradually restore cultural and sports activities.”
The investment put in to make that happen will be well worth it, in Regev’s estimation.
“Every shekel that the ministry invests in sports and culture creates a return that is seven times that amount, and the industry generates 60 million shekels in profits per year. Right now the entire industry is completely shut down.”
However, Dr. Itamar Grotto, the Health Ministry deputy director general, disagreed with the optimistic forecast.
“I have stated that competitive sports won’t return to action for at least six months due to the current situation,” said Grotto. “While most of the plan is sensible, there is still the issue that a mask must be worn and there needs to be a distance of two meters between each person.
“There are goals that we have for the months ahead, including the possibility of extending the 500-meter limit and sports as well, but my position remains that the return of sports such as soccer and basketball, where these is physical contact, are at least a half a year ahead.”


Tags miri regev israeli sports Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Protecting the elderly in time of coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by