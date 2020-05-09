Israel shares picture of Rabindranath Tagore street in honor of birthday

Tagore, besides known for his great talents and knowledge, was India’s first Nobel laureate. Israel's embassy in New Delhi tweeted the picture on Thursday that read Rehov Tagore (Tagore Street).

We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind. pic.twitter.com/ZH826Ot0aP May 7, 2020

Annually in May, on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated in Bengal to mark the Tagore's birthday, which usually consists of numerous cultural programs and events such as Kabipranam, poetry readings, dances and dramas, written and composed by Tagore himself. The events take place at various schools, colleges and universities in Bengal. In 2011, the Indian government issued a 5 rupee coin to mark his 150 birthday.

Tagore also had a major influence on some of India's political leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. He won the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his work Gitanjali, which was originally written in Bengali and later translated to English.

Indians also took to twitter to express their gratitude for honoring the legendary thinker, while also highlighting other areas of strong cultural relations between the two countries.

India and Israel have extensive economic, scientific, military, cultural and strategic bilateral relations which has continued to grow in recent years. Currently, India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment, while Israel is the second-largest defense supplier to India after Russia.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a long-standing strong relationship, oftentimes messaging one another on Twitter.

The Israeli Embassy in India shared a picture of a street in Tel Aviv named after famed and revered Indian polymath, poet, musician, artist and ayurveda-researcher Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941), in honor of his 159th birthday on Saturday, India-based RepublicWorld News reported.