Israel shares picture of Rabindranath Tagore street in honor of birthday

The Israeli Embassy in India shared a picture of a street in Tel Aviv named after famed and revered Indian polymath, poet, musician, artist and ayurveda-researcher Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941), in honor of his 159th birthday on Saturday, India-based RepublicWorld News reported.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a long-standing strong relationship, oftentimes messaging one another on Twitter.
Tagore, besides known for his great talents and knowledge, was India’s first Nobel laureate. Israel's embassy in New Delhi tweeted the picture on Thursday that read Rehov Tagore (Tagore Street).
We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind. pic.twitter.com/ZH826Ot0aP— Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) May 7, 2020
Annually in May, on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated in Bengal to mark the Tagore's birthday, which usually consists of numerous cultural programs and events such as Kabipranam, poetry readings, dances and dramas, written and composed by Tagore himself. The events take place at various schools, colleges and universities in Bengal. In 2011, the Indian government issued a 5 rupee coin to mark his 150 birthday.
Tagore also had a major influence on some of India's political leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. He won the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his work Gitanjali, which was originally written in Bengali and later translated to English.
Indians also took to twitter to express their gratitude for honoring the legendary thinker, while also highlighting other areas of strong cultural relations between the two countries.
My heart with Israel & Rabindranath Tagore today. Heartfelt regards to @IsraelinIndia. #RabindranathTagore —one of the greatest teachers mankind had ever had. #rabindrajayanti https://t.co/dmu4DHUzko— Debjani Bhattacharyya (@DebjaniBhatta20) May 8, 2020
Humble gratitude to #Israel for honoring a great thinker, educationist & humanist #RabindranathTagore https://t.co/tsaBbJuu8z— Sagnik Choudhury (@SChoudhury3) May 8, 2020
India and Israel have extensive economic, scientific, military, cultural and strategic bilateral relations which has continued to grow in recent years. Currently, India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment, while Israel is the second-largest defense supplier to India after Russia.
