Israel shuts down: Schools closed, trains at a halt amid Gaza escalation

Israel came under heavy rocket fire Tuesday morning after the Air Force bombed a building in the Gaza Strip in a targeted strike which killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 08:47
Schools close in Tel Aviv amid rocket threats

Schools close in Tel Aviv amid rocket threats. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Schools are closed in the south and the central Gush Dan region due to the sensitive security situation, according to Israel’s Home Front Command. All non-essential work is also cancelled.

This is the first time since Operation Protective Edge in 2014 that the country is on such high alert.

"In consultation with the Home Front Command, classes and tests have been cancelled at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (Beer-Sheva campuses only)," the university wrote in a statement.

The Dutch Embassy in Israel announced on Twitter that it would be closed on Tuesday, "Due to the security situation, the embassy is currently closed. We will update during the day."


Train service between Ashkelon and Beersheba and at the Sderot, Netivot and Ofakim stations has been shut down and all public events in the south were ordered cancelled.

Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport said that despite the ongoing rocket attacks the airport will be “working as usual with no changes to the flight schedule.”

The military says that it expects a strong response from the PIJ following the strike, including rocket fire towards central Israel and has urged residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters.

The Kissufim Conference, which starts on November 15, announced that Gaza border community residents will be allowed to attend the conference at no cost. The conference features writers, poets and playwrights, and focuses on preserving Jewish memory 80 years after World War II.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Israel was responsible for the airstrike which killed Al-Ata, who it described as a “senior Islamic Jihad commander” who master-minded “numerous terrorist attacks and rocket attacks against the State of Israel in recent months and who intended to immediately carry out further attacks.”


