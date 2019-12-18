Israel to discuss Issachar in Thursday’s meeting with Russian officials

Israeli delegation members are expected to present to their Russian colleagues the legal situation of Israeli citizen Naama Issachar at an upcoming Consul-Dialogue meeting on Thursday. The meeting will also address the issue of the 46 Israelis who were detained for several hours on Wednesday while attempting to visit Russia, despite both nations having a visa-waver agreement. The meeting is an annual event meant to introduce various issues that should be addressed to ensure good relations between the nations are maintained. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he instructed his office to emphasize the Israeli expectation that Issachar will “quickly be returned…to her family” and that “Israel places great importance on its relations with Russia.” On Thursday, a Russian court is meant to hear an appeal by the lawyers who represent Issachar. The young woman is being held in a Russian prison after being convicted of smuggling 10 grams of Cannabis into Russia. Her legal defense claims that, seeing as the amount was in her luggage on a return flight from India to Israel that only passed via Moscow, and that she was unable to access it, the conviction does not stand to reason. She was sentenced to roughly seven years in Russian prison.