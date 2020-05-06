The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel to expand Efrat settlement by 7,000 homes, squeezing Bethlehem

Moving the 7,000 unit Givat HaEitam project forward, is one of a number of high level steps Bennett has taken to make his mark in the West Bank.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 6, 2020 17:17
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank (photo credit: REUTERS)
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett approved a 7,000 unit West Bank construction project, in a move that would expand building within the settlement’s municipal lines in the direction of the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.
The Left-wing group Peace Now plans to petition the High Court of Justice against the unusually large construction project.
Bennett’s authorization allows planning to commence on a hilltop known as Givat HaEitam, thereby marking an significant turning point in both the 20-year battle to develop that part of Gush Etzion area and in the transformation of Efrat into a city.
Left-wing and Palestinian proponents of the project have dubbed it “E2,” viewing it as one more step that stymies the potential expansion of Bethlehem which is increasingly squeezed on two sides between development in Jerusalem’s Har Homa neighborhood and building projects in Efrat.
For the Palestinians the project plays the same role in the Gush Etzion region, as the E1 building project within the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement. That 1 project only includes 3,500 units. This E2 project is double the size.
Both projects are seen by Palestinians as major stumbling blocs to the contiguous development of areas which they hold will be part of the final boundaries of their state.
Moving the 7,000 unit Givat HaEitam project forward, is one of a number of high level steps Bennett has taken to make his mark in the West Bank in what is likely his final weeks as Defense Minister.
In announcing the project advancement Bennett’s office said, it would “enable the arrival of new residents [to Efrat], the continued expansion of the settlement as part of reinforcing the grater Gush Etzion region.”
Bennett said, “earlier I gave a green light for thousands of new apartments in Efrat in Gush Etzion. I instructed the Defense establishment to continue to strengthen the settlements in a resolute fashion.”
Efrat Council head Oded Revivi said, “Today we mark an important moment in a 20-year journey during we have overcome a host of political, legal and professionals hurdles to obtain the appropriate permits for Givat HaEytam.” He added that this has included cases before the High Court of Justice.
“Over the years Efrat has become the heart beat of Gush Etzion. [The community] welcomes the faith the government of Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has placed in its ability to expand and build so that it can absorb new immigrants, young couples and families who seek a quality life in a settlement near Jerusalem,” Revivi said.
Peace Now charged: “This is a cynical move by a caretaker defense minister at the end of his mandate while the nation is still reeling from the corona crisis to advance a dangerous plan aimed at entrenching permanent Israeli domination in the southern West Bank and harming the prospect of a two-state solution. The right thing to do is to allocate the land for Palestinian construction, but the Ministry of Defense is currently run by an irresponsible politician willing to cross any red line in the name of his anti-democratic ideology.”


Tags West Bank efrat israel gush etzion Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by