The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel will not participate in RIMPAC 2020

Due to continued spread of the coronavirus, the world's largest maritime drill will take place only at sea.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 6, 2020 10:51
Soldiers of Alpha Company 1RAR of the Australian Army get ready to clear a building during training for the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC at Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii July 22, 2012 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Soldiers of Alpha Company 1RAR of the Australian Army get ready to clear a building during training for the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC at Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii July 22, 2012
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli Navy will not participate in RIMPAC 2020 as planned due to the continued spread of the deadly coronavirus, The Jerusalem Post has learnt.
The biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) multinational naval exercise led by the US 3rd fleet off of the coast of Hawaii and Southern California in August has been held every two years since the early 1970s and is considered the world’s largest maritime exercise.
Israel took part in the exercise for the first time in 2018 along with 26 other nations, 47 surface ships, five submarines, 18 national land forces, and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel. 
The Israeli military cancelled all joint military drills in March due to the outbreak of the pandemic and a IDF Spokesperson told The Post that despite the decrease of cases in Israel, the military will hold off until July to reassess the situation.
Due to the coronavirus, the US Navy said the drills this year will be held only at sea with a minimal footprint on shore “to ensure the safety of all military forces participating,” read a statement released by the US Navy Pacific Fleet.
The exercise will include multinational anti-submarine warfare, maritime intercept operations, and live-fire training events, among other cooperative training opportunities.
There will also be no social events and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will only be accessible for logistics support with a small number of staff for command and control, logistics and other support functions.
Similar to 2018, the Israeli Navy was not set to send naval vessels to take part in the drill, rather troops were to take part in shore-based exercises. With those being cancelled, “Israel will not take part in RIMPAC 2020,” an IDF spokesperson said.
The theme of RIMPAC 2018 being “Capable Adaptive Partners” and the drill will work to increase multinational cooperation and trust as well as enhance interoperability of troops and strategic maritime partnerships.
“We remain committed to and capable of safeguarding allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. John Aquilino. “The flexible approach to RIMPAC 2020 strikes the right balance between combating future adversaries and the COVID-19 threat.”
According to a report in Defense News, Hawaii Gov. David Ige had asked the military to postpone the drills “until the COVID-19 situation here in the islands subsides” and as such the drill has been reduced to two weeks from August 17-31 instead of the usual five weeks from late June to early August.


Tags IDF Drill Military Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by