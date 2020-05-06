Agreement reached to open state-supervised daycare centers on Sunday

State-supervised daycare centers will open on Sunday morning as planned, after the government reached an agreement with daycare center operators.The understandings between the daycare center operators and the finance and welfare ministries will enable the "operation of centers in accordance with health guidelines," the Finance Ministry said in a statement. Approximately one-fifth of Israeli preschoolers attend state-supervised daycare centers, while no agreement has yet been reached with private center operators ahead of their planned reopening."Opening the daycare centers is an important and necessary step in returning the economy and market to normal," said Labor and Social Welfare Minister Ofir Akunis. "Opening the centers will enable about one million parents to return to work, and that is after ensuring the health of the children and staff."Active cases of the virus are on the decline. At press time, there were only 5,549 people infected with corona – 37 less than the day before. Some 238 people have died and 70 are intubated. So far, 10,527 people have recovered – almost twice as many as those who are currently infected.