Israeli NGO granted consultative status to UN

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Herzliya-based NGO “House of Wheels” was granted consulting status for the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to serve as a guide for “social integration of young people with disabilities," according to a House of Wheels press release.



The House of Wheels emphasizes the development of social abilities necessary for integration in society by providing assistance to physically disabled children, adolescents and adults with the help of about 500 dedicated volunteers, according to their website.

CEO Yonatan Karni said the partnership is a “unique, professional method of work with international recognition” and that it is an opportunity “to learn from other countries” and to share their working methods.“The appointment is also an exciting tribute to the work and dedication of our professional staff, thousands of volunteers and participants over the years and to our many partners,” Karni said in the release.The House of Wheels has gained international recognition since its founding 40 years ago in 1979 for its work in creating an inclusive society for people with disabilities.The release says that the new status for the NGO allows them to participate in various UN efforts towards social inclusion by developing relations with global organizations and participating in conferences pertaining to the topic.Israel’s permanent representative to the UN Danny Danon congratulated the organization and said the appointment is an “example of the beautiful face of the State of Israel.”“The organization’s work on promoting people with disabilities is blessed and I am certain that it will also assist the work of the various UN bodies. The appointment of the organization as a consultative organization to the UN is an Israeli achievement,” he added.The organization has six homes throughout the country for its participants in Herzliya, Jerusalem, Be’er Sheva, Kibbutz Urim, Bustan Hagalil and Wadi Ara. Programs include weekend events, after-school activities, summer camps and life skills training.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



