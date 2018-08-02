Israeli Supreme Court acquits a man formerly convicted of murder

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

The Supreme Court unanimously acquitted Elisha Chayavtov, 48, this morning, Thursday, of a murder that took place 16 years ago and which Chayavtov had confessed to committing. Judge Ori Shoham, in his final court verdict, read out the court ruling and accepted Chayavtov’s appeal, calling for his immediate release from prison.

In 2002, during a robbery gone wrong, two masked men murdered Shai Edri, a cashier in a pool club in Sderot. Despite their best efforts, police were unable to identify the murderers. When intelligence information suggested Chayavtov as one of the murderers, Chayavtov was transferred from Dekel Prison where he was serving a sentence for incendiary of his house, and detained in a cell with an undercover investigator for five weeks.

The trial revealed that Chayavtov was held for 11 days utterly cut off from the outside world: no access to telephone communication; no lawyer; no contact with family members, who had yet to discover of his arrest; no appearances in court; and no contact with other detainees, save for his interrogator. During his time in the cell, the undercover investigator used heroine and instructed Chayavtov in drug abuse, all the while exercising severe emotional manipulations. After two weeks of being held in this manner, Chayavtov was officially interrogated the first time in regards to the murder case, and was only brought to a judge for remand on the following day.

Chayavtov spent three weeks of almost total solitude, with no access to a lawyer, while the undercover investigator defined and fortified his influence over Chayavtov. During this time, Chayavtov associated himself with the robbery and the murder in a laconic, partial confession to the undercover interrogator. In April of 2011, the Beer Sheva District Court convicted Chayavtov of murder.

Save for this brief, partial confession, Chayavtov denied and has been continuously denying any connection to the case ever since. His denial remained consistent throughout the days and weeks he spent in the cell with the interrogator, despite dozens of manipulations. Chayavtov adhered to his denial during the interrogation and confrontation with the undercover investigator, as well as during the original trial and the appeal to the Supreme Court.

The appeal submitted by Dr. Larnau and Vernitsky, lawyers of the Public Defense, claimed that Chayavtov was subject to extreme emotional and psychological manipulations and was stripped of all his rights, all of which led to his false confession.

This morning, the Supreme Court decided to acquit Chayavtov and instructed he be released, effective immediately. The murder case has been reopened, and the judges determined that the identity of the murderer, who is still at large, is unknown. Chayavtov’s lawyers are calling for the State Prosecution to conduct a criminal investigation against the head of the investigation team and the undercover investigator in this case.

State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan responded, “We will conduct a thorough examination of the faults of the investigating team that have arisen from this court verdict.”