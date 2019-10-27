Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli Yulia Sachkov wins gold in Kickboxing World Championship

"This is a dream come true, something always went wrong in the past and this time everything worked out perfectly," Sachkov told Reshet Bet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 27, 2019 14:47
Yulia Sachkov after winning the Kickboxing World Championship

Yulia Sachkov after winning the Kickboxing World Championship. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Israeli kickboxer Yulia Sachkov won the gold medal at the Kickboxing World Championship on Saturday held in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

20-year-old Sachkov defeated tough opponents from Ukraine, Belarus and the Czech Republic on her way to winning the title.

"This is a dream come true, something always went wrong in the past and this time everything worked out perfectly," Sachkov told Reshet Bet.


Sachkov, who serves in the IDF, also told Reshet Bet that "I'm lucky to have my trainer care for me 24/7 and the army does everything so I can attend every practice and every tournament."


Related Content

October 27, 2019
Likud, Blue and White teams meet for first time after Gantz gets mandate

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings