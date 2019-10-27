Israeli Yulia Sachkov wins gold in Kickboxing World Championship

Israeli kickboxer Yulia Sachkov won the gold medal at the Kickboxing World Championship on Saturday held in Sarajevo, Bosnia.



20-year-old Sachkov defeated tough opponents from Ukraine, Belarus and the Czech Republic on her way to winning the title.

יוליה סצ'קוב, בעת קבלת מדליית הזהב באליפות העולם בקיקבוקס@lianwildau (צילום: באדיבות התאחדות אילת) pic.twitter.com/YUIGktVabH — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 26, 2019

"This is a dream come true, something always went wrong in the past and this time everything worked out perfectly," Sachkov told Reshet Bet.Sachkov, who serves in the IDF, also told Reshet Bet that "I'm lucky to have my trainer care for me 24/7 and the army does everything so I can attend every practice and every tournament."

