The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli all-girls math team wins silver, two bronze medals

The team is composed of silver medal winner Noga Friedman, bronze winner Nicole Grossman, bronze winner Maya Kleinshtien and Roni Hazan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 22, 2020 18:14
The Israeli all-girls math team, from Left to Right Roni Hazan,Nicole Grosman, Maya Kleinstien and Nogah Friedman (photo credit: FUTURE SCIENTISTS CENTER)
The Israeli all-girls math team, from Left to Right Roni Hazan,Nicole Grosman, Maya Kleinstien and Nogah Friedman
(photo credit: FUTURE SCIENTISTS CENTER)
Israel's team at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO 2020) took home a silver medal and two bronze medals.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EGMO 2020 was held using remote communication with the participation of 204 girls from 53 countries.  
 
The Israeli team is composed of silver medal winner Nogah Friedman, bronze winner Nicole Grosman, bronze winner Maya Kleinstien and Roni Hazan.
 
Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz called their achievement “a ray of light in these complex times for the whole country,” and told them that their winning (the medals) “makes Israel proud.”  
 
CEO of the Future Scientists Center supported by the Maimonides Fund Eli Frid said that these “Israeli students make us all proud.” He vowed his center will continue to “fulfill the potential of Israeli students of both genders so they could make breakthroughs in all aspects of life in Israel and the world.” 
  
The girls were supported and trained by Tel Aviv University, the Future Scientists Center and the Education Ministry.  
 
The competition is conducted by a series of math problems that each team solves using a computer, and the answers are graded by the judges. Medals are awarded by the quality of the solution proposed, meaning there are more than just three winners.


Tags Israel math Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
5 Iran shows off drones that can reach Israel, threat increases
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by