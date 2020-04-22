Israeli all-girls math team wins silver, two bronze medals

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EGMO 2020 was held using remote communication with the participation of 204 girls from 53 countries.

Israel's team at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO 2020) took home a silver medal and two bronze medals.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EGMO 2020 was held using remote communication with the participation of 204 girls from 53 countries.

The Israeli team is composed of silver medal winner Nogah Friedman, bronze winner Nicole Grosman, bronze winner Maya Kleinstien and Roni Hazan.





Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz called their achievement “a ray of light in these complex times for the whole country,” and told them that their winning (the medals) “makes Israel proud.”

CEO of the Future Scientists Center supported by the Maimonides Fund Eli Frid said that these “Israeli students make us all proud.” He vowed his center will continue to “fulfill the potential of Israeli students of both genders so they could make breakthroughs in all aspects of life in Israel and the world.”



The girls were supported and trained by Tel Aviv University, the Future Scientists Center and the Education Ministry.



The competition is conducted by a series of math problems that each team solves using a computer, and the answers are graded by the judges. Medals are awarded by the quality of the solution proposed, meaning there are more than just three winners.