May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli band performs award-winning song at Friends of Zion event

Milk and honey again.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 24, 2018 12:41
Israeli band performs award-winning song at Friends of Zion event

Israeli band Milk and Honey perform their award-winning song ‘Hallelujah.’. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Israeli band Milk and Honey perform their award-winning song ‘Hallelujah’ at a Friends of Zion event in Jerusalem last week in celebration of Israel’s 70th anniversary. The song, which was chosen as Israel’s national song, won the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest and became an instant Israeli classic. Its composer, Kobi Oshrat, and lyricist, Shimrit Orr, wrote a special commemorative verse honoring the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and the Friends of Zion.


Related Content

May 24, 2018
Police chief and Public Security Minister, war of words on police powers

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut