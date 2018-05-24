Israeli band performs award-winning song at Friends of Zion event

Israeli band Milk and Honey perform their award-winning song ‘Hallelujah’ at a Friends of Zion event in Jerusalem last week in celebration of Israel’s 70th anniversary. The song, which was chosen as Israel’s national song, won the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest and became an instant Israeli classic. Its composer, Kobi Oshrat, and lyricist, Shimrit Orr, wrote a special commemorative verse honoring the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and the Friends of Zion.



Share on facebook Share on twitter