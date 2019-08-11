Israeli dies during a climbing accident in Hitler’s alpine fortress

Thirty-year-old Adi Mas from kibbutz Ma’barot was killed on Friday during a climbing accident in the German alps on the site known as "the Eagle’s Nest," a building used by Nazi party officials for social meetings. The building is on the summit of the Kehlstein near the town of Berchtesgaden.



Eye-witnesses claimed he slipped and fell while climbing alone.

The death was published by German media yet the concerned family was unable to get a precise answer from the Israeli consulate or the "Magnus" travel insurance and rescue company.The family was only notified of the death after calling a local police station and, at the time of writing, haven’t been able to have the remains flown to Israel for burial.The family said they have no issues with the Foreign Ministry as the local German police was meant to notify the Israeli Embassy when they realized an Israeli citizen had been killed.He was a beloved and loving man, his in-law told Ynet, “he had the combination of traits every person aspires to, incredible mental and physical strength combined with caring loving and being sensitive to all around him.”In excellent physical health, Mas completed the Zurich Iron Man competition and many other marathons, he was a vegetarian who loved animals and spent a year teaching English to poor neighborhoods in Mexico and Brazil.

