Israeli doctors advise those who have been quarantined over coronavirus

Yuval Bloch, a pediatrician and hospital manager answered questions in his recent webinar, which was translated into Chinese and broadcast live, followed by a question and answer

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
MARCH 12, 2020 13:50
Think about being under quarantine in China for weeks in a tiny apartment with two young children underfoot. What do you do if your child gets a stomach ache? How do you know how serious it is? How do you keep the children occupied? What do you tell them about the virus?
These are some of the questions that Yuval Bloch, a pediatrician and hospital manager at Assuta Hospital in Tel Aviv answered in his recent webinar, which was translated into Chinese and broadcast live, followed by a question and answer period with dozens of Chinese citizens.
“I tried to give some examples of when you can take care of something at home and when you need to go to the hospital,” Bloch said. “The hospitals are overwhelmed right now so we teach them how to look for red flags of what could be very serious.”
Bloch is one of 100 doctors giving similar webinars sponsored by Innonation, an Israeli innovation platform for international
collaboration. The doctors are all volunteering their time, and Innonation is providing the studio and the Chinese translators. They use the Weibo social network (the Chinese version of Facebook), and hold the conversation over Zoom.
“Unlike Israelis, Chinese people need some time to warm up, so we start with a presentation,” Bloch said. “They often have questions prepared, and they can ask about the topic of the webinar or anything else.”
The doctors say they leave the treatment of the virus to the Chinese medical system, but there are many ancillary issues that they can address. For example, Rachel Libenson Vansh, a primary care doctor at the Clalit Health Fund, held a webinar on how to maintain proper hygiene. A dermatologist spoke about potential skin issues from wearing a mask for a long time.
The webinars are limited to 100 people for the live feed, but are recorded and will be offered for free viewing on demand.
Amit Gal-Or, 23, from Innonation spent much of his youth in China. His father, Amir Gal-Or, a serial entrepreneur, established the platform in five Chinese cities, including Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong, as well as Tel Aviv. They try to match Israeli companies interested in doing business in China with Chinese partners.
Last year, they opened a complex called Powerhouse in Ramat Hahayal in Tel Aviv. It is there that the doctors offer the webinars.
Innonation has also donated large supplies of medical equipment including masks and medical gowns to China.


