Israeli drones win prize as solution to coronavirus worker shortages

The drone -maker won the international award for its autonomous drones which have permitted companies to operate efficiently and flexibly despite the absence of workers around the world. The award was given by the US-based company Frost and Sullivan, a business consulting firm involved in market research and analysis, to Percepto for its 'technological leadership' in developing unique docking stations that operate independently without the need for a human operator in close proximity.

While presenting the award, Frost and Sullivan emphasized the crucial importance of businesses continuing to operate, and the role of autonomous drones in ensuring increased financial security for companies even while many workers remained furloughed thanks to coronavirus restrictions. They also noted that Percepto has been a pioneer in mapping areas using autonomous drones and building three-dimensional models of buildings and land areas.

Percepto's new system, called Beyond Vision (BVLos), independently schedules operations such as maintenance, fault finding, measurements, documentation tasks and system security. The operator is not required to be in the field with the drone, but instead can fully control the drone via a remote control room. When needed, the autonomous drones return to their designated docking stations in order to recharge.

Percepto's technology is based on artificial intelligence that can recognize and distinguish between humans, animals and other objects, in addition to being equipped with day and night photo systems that allow its drones to performs tasks continuously despite poor weather conditions such as wind, rain and strong heat.

Percepto was founded by Dor Abuhasira, Sagi Blonder, Raviv Raz and Ariel Avitan and employs 70 people in its offices in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, the United States and Australia, supplying companies operating in a wide varity of industries, such as energy, mining and other heavy industries around the world.

The Israeli company Percepto, based in central Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, Israel, won an international prize on Sunday for their autonomous drones which have been touted as a solution for the shortage of workers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company has announced.