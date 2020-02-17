The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli health officials: Only epidemic at the moment is coronavirus panic

Rotstein stated that there is little to no chance of the coronavirus becoming an epidemic in the country, and that the only epidemic at the moment is panic.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 12:16
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo (photo credit: REUTERS)
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
(photo credit: REUTERS)
CEO of Hadassah Hospital Prof. Ze'ev Rotstein and Health Ministry director-general Professor Itamar Grotto spoke about the dangers of the novel coronavirus regarding the Israeli public with KAN News Sunday.
Rotstein stated that there is little to no chance of the coronavirus becoming an epidemic in the country, and that the only epidemic at the moment is panic.
"Maybe one or two patients, even ten, will arrive. But our system is sharp, and viral diagnoses are made fast [here] - so there is no chance of [this virus] reaching an epidemic level," Rotstein explained, adding that the country shouldn't go into "corona-panic," which has caused medical resource suppliers to raise the prices of essential equipment leading to shortages in these supplies worldwide.
According to reports, three out of the fifteen Israelis aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The Diamond Princess, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.
Some 3,700 passengers and crew were aboard the ship, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred. Those testing positive are being transferred to Japanese hospitals to keep the virus isolated.
Grotto left for Japan Saturday night to work on bringing home the Israelis stuck aboard the cruise ship. Blood samples gathered from the Israeli passengers before their pending departure indicated that three had contracted the virus.
He explained to KAN that he has not been able to meet with the Israelis or the medical teams supervising the quarantine, considering exposure threats and language barriers with his Japanese counterparts.
What he does know is that the Japanese medical staff will not be releasing any contagious passengers into the custody of their home countries under any circumstances.
"The moment that they are no longer contagious, then they will be able to be released. It's possible that it could take a long time, it's possible that it could take less, I don't know all the details," Grotto said to KAN. "They'll start all of those checks tomorrow. Anyone who tests negative [for the virus] can leave the ship, and then it'll be my job to make sure they arrive safely [back home in Israel]."
Grotto says that the Israelis quarantined aboard the cruise ship are due back in the country on Wednesday. He told KAN that the cruise line passengers do not pose any threat to anyone onboard the flight home or the public once they arrive in Israel, adding that a quarantine will not be necessary for anyone returning from Japan, including himself.
Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan is currently preparing an isolation compound for the returning Israelis. Medical officials have claimed that moving these passengers into a facility where there are patients with weakened immune systems could end up being a risky move, adding that they do not believe that Israeli emergency rooms are well enough equipped to handle these cases effectively - if an emergency situation would arise (panic, outbreak, etc.).
The first coronavirus case surfaced in December in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province. Currently, 70,548 cases have been confirmed along with 1,770 deaths, though only three deaths have occurred outside of mainland China.
Celia Jean and Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags japan cruise coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The toxic ramifications of haredi education on Israeli society By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by