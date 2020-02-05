Israeli lawmaker donates kidney to a stranger

JERUSALEM — A Knesset lawmaker is recovering in the hospital after donating his kidney to a stranger.

“The surgery went well, and the kidney was transplanted successfully,” Tropper said. “For the next few days, I will stay in the hospital and then I will go home for recovery. I will of course be available for any matter, only a little further away for the upcoming period of time. I hope to get back to things fully soon.”

Tropper, a father of four, told Ynet that he will meet the donor next week.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Tropper is the first Knesset member to donate a kidney in Israel.

The transplant was arranged through Matnat Chaim , a nonprofit organization based in Jerusalem that works to encourage kidney donations.

Tropper entered the Knesset with the Blue and White coalition after the April elections last year and was re-elected in September. He is 12th on the coalition’s list for the March balloting.