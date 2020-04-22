BATM Advanced Communications, an Israeli manufacturer specializing in medical laboratory systems and networking solutions, received a $31 million order from an unnamed European government to produce and deliver 1,000 ventilators for the second half of 2020, in response to the coronavirus spread throughout the continent.Production for the orders, which will be carried out by BATM's subsidiary company Celitron in Hungary, is intended start immediately, with the first 25% of the request projected to be delivered by the end of June. The rest of the order is expected to be completed and delivered by the end of September. The ventilator itself, suitable for adults and infants, was designed specifically to be implemented in intensive care units to treat patients suffering from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). It features spontaneous breathing modes to sync up with the patients breathing and has received a full CE certification."Since the beginning of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak, our bio-medical businesses have been active in seeking solutions to support the global response. We are now able to offer a critical care ventilator alongside our diagnostic products, which are all high-performing solutions that we continue to innovate and improve," said CEO of BATM DR. Zvi Marom.In addition to ventilators, BATM and its subsidiaries have also been working to produce COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits. At the moment, the Hod Hasharon-based tech group has currently been delivering their diagnostic kits for hospital use to medical facilities across the world while developing an at-home testing kit, in partnership with Novamed, which they hope will be completed in the next three months."This is a significant order, which we expect to expand, and we are proud that we will be able to make a difference to the lives of so many people who are fighting this virus. We are continuing to dedicate the efforts of our bio-medical businesses to help public health authorities combat this pandemic as well as to provide solutions to support them in the aftermath," Marom concluded.