Israeli researchers warn of 'escalation' in coronavirus cyber attacks

Hackers have embraced the soaring popularity of Netflix as part of their web-based fraud schemes. We have to "exercise good cyber hygiene, and be extra cautious when receiving documents and links."

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 2, 2020 13:56
A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS)
A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS)
Researchers at Israeli cyber giant Check Point have identified a dramatic "escalation" in the number of coronavirus-related cyber attacks, despite an overall drop in cyber attacks in general.
Between January and March, the company's ThreatCloud intelligence engine found a 17% monthly decline in cyber attacks on organizational networks worldwide.
Since mid-February, however, coronavirus-related cyber attacks have soared. During the past two weeks, researchers said, the number of daily attacks has increased from a few hundred to more than 5,000 on March 28. The average now stands at more than 2,600 attacks daily.
Coronavirus-related attacks were defined as those involving websites with "corona" or "covid" in their domain name; files with coronavirus-related file names; and files distributed in emails with coronavirus-related subject lines.
Some 84% of attacks were triggered by phishing websites, which attempt to trick users and collect sensitive data while seemingly appearing as legitimate websites. Approximately 2% of attacks involved victims accessing the malicious website using a mobile device.
Over 30,100 new coronavirus-related domains were registered during the past two weeks, researchers said, of which 0.4% (131) were confirmed as malicious and a further 9% (2,777) were deemed suspicious. Over 51,000 coronavirus-related domains have been registered since January 2020.
Graph of escalating coronavirus-related cyber attacks (Credit: Check Point)Graph of escalating coronavirus-related cyber attacks (Credit: Check Point)
"The significant incline in coronavirus-related cyber attacks is in correlation with the devastating news about the situation in the United States and European Union," said Omer Dembinsky, Data Manager of Threat Intelligence at Check Point.
"As the number of physical casualties increase, so does the number of cyber attacks relating to the virus. We can expect this trend to continue in the near-term," he said.
As individuals are ordered to stay home and the Netflix streaming service enjoys increased subscriber growth as a result, hackers have embraced the brand as part of their web-based fraud schemes.
The number of phishing attacks by domains posing as Netflix websites has doubled in recent weeks, the researchers said. Some fraudulent websites offer payment options, attempting to fraudulently obtain user details and payment information.
"Clearly, hackers are shifting their resources away from targeting businesses, as most of us are now working from home, and towards activities that can reach us directly in our homes, such as Zoom and Netflix, which we have recently conducted research on," said Dembinsky. "It will be important for us all to exercise good cyber hygiene, and to be extra cautious when receiving documents or links."
To avoid falling victim to attempted scams, the researchers said, users ought to beware of lookalike domains and unfamiliar email senders; be cautious with files received via email from unknown senders; only order goods from authentic sources and beware of "special" offers; and not reuse passwords between different applications and accounts.


