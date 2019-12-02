Police investigating possible shooting at Israeli school bus in West Bank

An Israeli school bus was possibly shot at on Highway 55 on its way to the Revava Tzvia Middle School and High School for girls. No injuries were reported."This morning a miracle happened for us but we don't just rely on miracles. The strong settlements will continue to learn, travel and build in every place. We will defeat cowardly terrorists that fire on a schoolgirls' bus and runs away," said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, who arrived at the scene of the incident along with Robi Talman, the CEO of the Central Company for the Development of Samaria.The driver, a resident of Avnei Hefetz, is being questioned by security forces. The incident took place between Kedumim and Yakir on Highway 55. Students were on the bus.Police are investigating to see if the incident involved gunfire or rock throwing, as the two are often confused with one another.