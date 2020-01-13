The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli start-up pioneers world's first visual perfume

Amkiri combines perfume with body art to create a unique statement.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 13, 2020 10:39
rainbow smoke swirl (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
rainbow smoke swirl
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Another world first from the start-up nation: Israel is home to a pioneering visual fragrance which is making waves globally.
"If our fragrance is our signature, why can't it be seen?" Shoval Shavit Shapiro, the Tel-Aviv based founder and creator of the brand asked herself. Her answer was Amkiri, an innovative ink which combines body art with fragrance, allowing people to wear their perfume with pride in a visually pleasing way.
The vegan-friendly ink comes in two colors, charcoal and ivory, and is infused with a unisex fragrance blending ginger oil, juniper berry, spearmint, musk and cedarwood notes. "We wanted to blend the most desirable scent characteristics so that it would be loved by all," Shapiro said, according to Vogue.
Scent collaborator Chiaki Nomura, of IFF Perfumer, added: "The Amkiri ink is very earthy, which conjured my past while inspiring me to add a modern twist to create a new story."

It is also water and sweat-proof and has an elasticity to allow it to move naturally with skin, is durable enough to last up to twelve hours, and yet can be simply washed off with soap at the end of a night out.
The company sells two types of applicator, a free-hand wand and a paint-brush style for stencil work, with a range of stencils also available, allowing wearers to mix and match to create unique patterns and let their imagination flow.
"There's no better way to express your individuality than by using your body as your most personal piece of art," Shapiro said. "We want to empower individuals with this multi-sensory form of self-expression."
The product has taken the fashion world by storm. Within days of launching it was featured in Vogue, and was named by Wired magazine as one of the essential innovative products for updating your look in 2020. The success has led to investment by New York based IFF, which has also acquired Israeli company Frutarom.
“Some of the most disruptive innovations come from the start-up community - this is as true in beauty care as it is in technology,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF Group President, Fragrances, Globes has reported. He added: “This extremely emotionally engaging technology brings a very timely category innovation to the market place.”
IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig said: “This is a significant innovation in the fragrance category, merging strong and deeply personal visuals with the resonance and emotion of fragrance. The Visual Fragrance technology creates a new platform from which IFF can showcase our capabilities, including naturals, molecules, and cosmetic actives. The potential for innovative applications are nearly endless and our teams are truly inspired by the possibilities.”


Tags start up nation israeli innovation innovation start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unbearable hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Letters January 13,2020: Black mark on hatred of Jews By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Emily Schrader The demonization of the two-state solution By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by