Israeli suspect extradited from Thailand for allegedly assaulting minors

A 58-year-old Israeli man was extradited from Thailand back to Israel where he will be questioned about his alleged involvement in an assault on a minor in Kfar Yedidia in northern Israel.



Israeli Police worked with Thai police to bring the man to Israel. Within a few days of the assault, the man fled to Romania and continued to travel until he reached Bangkok where he was arrested, Israel Police reported. While the man was allegedly attempting to flee, Israel Police launched an investigation.

The suspect was officially arrested upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.On May 18, 2019, the police received a report about a violent incident at a party in Kfar Yedidia in which the suspect and his son were allegedly involved. The suspect's son reportedly called him and the suspect arrived on the scene armed, police reported. The suspect allegedly attacked three minors and one of them was hospitalized due to severe injuries.

