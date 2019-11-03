Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli suspect extradited from Thailand for allegedly assaulting minors

The suspect was officially arrested upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 3, 2019 10:33
Israeli suspect extradited from Thailand for allegedly assaulting minors

58-year-old Israeli suspect extradited from Thailand, to be questioned for involvement in assault of multiple minors. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A 58-year-old Israeli man was extradited from Thailand back to Israel where he will be questioned about his alleged involvement in an assault on a minor in Kfar Yedidia in northern Israel.

Israeli Police worked with Thai police to bring the man to Israel. Within a few days of the assault, the man fled to Romania and continued to travel until he reached Bangkok where he was arrested, Israel Police reported. While the man was allegedly attempting to flee, Israel Police launched an investigation.

The suspect was officially arrested upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.

On May 18, 2019, the police received a report about a violent incident at a party in Kfar Yedidia in which the suspect and his son were allegedly involved. The suspect's son reportedly called him and the suspect arrived on the scene armed, police reported. The suspect allegedly attacked three minors and one of them was hospitalized due to severe injuries.


Related Content

The State of Israel's own 'Air Force One' aircraft made its first flight Sunday
November 3, 2019
Israel's 'Air Force One' takes first flight - watch

By MOSHE COHEN, EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings