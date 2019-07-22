Israelis are ‘ignorant' of world Jewry and its concerns - new survey

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Only around one in four Israelis (less than 30%) know about the Western Wall compromise that was to create egalitarian prayer section, according to a new survey released Monday by the Reut Group.



The survey, taken via Internet of more than 500 random Israelis by Midgam Consulting and Research, was meant to establish how Israelis feel about the Diaspora Jewish community and if they pay attention to issues that are important to it, explained Oshik Rushinek, CEO of Rushinek Research and Strategy who helped spearhead the survey. It was conducted in advance of a gathering on Monday in Tel Aviv of the Peoplehood Coalition, a group of leading Israeli organizations, individuals and thought leaders dedicated to realizing Israel's core mission as the Nation State of the Jewish people.

“The poll validates the ignorance of Israelis regarding world Jewry,” said Reut Group CEO Eran Shayshon.Thirty percent seems in contradiction to earlier studies regarding Israeli opinion about the Kotel compromise. In 2016, for example, a significant majority of Jewish Israelis said they would like there to be a site for egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall, near Robinson’s Arch, according to a Smith Research poll taken for The Jerusalem Post Magazine. The poll found that 61 percent of Israelis favor creating such a site, 39% oppose it.Rushinek said that he does not believe there is a contradiction between the two surveys.“I think that we have to admit there is a big difference between expressing your opinion and really knowing what something is about,” he said. “It is shallowness.”The survey also asked Israelis how they feel about the statement made earlier this month by Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz during the government meeting that massive scale of assimilation among world Jews, especially in the US, is akin to “a second Holocaust.” A quarter of respondents think that Peretz was right.However, Shayshon said there was cause for hope in the survey, too. For example, more than 65% of respondents said they feel the millions of shekels invested by the Israeli government in free trips to Israel for young Diaspora adults via Taglit-Birthright Israel was well spent.“This opposes the common misconception that Israelis tend to give a cold shoulder to world Jewry and even prefer more conservative, non-Jewish constituencies,” said Shayshon.Additionally, 82% of respondents said they are not opposed to Israelis living abroad. Though 70% said that if Israelis do live outside the holy land, they should associate with their local Jewish community.“This has changed in the last 20 or 30 years,” said Rushinek, who recalled that former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin used to call Israelis who chose to live outside the country “cowards.” He said that today Israelis are more “open-minded” to what is commonly referred to as yeridah (going down, the opposite of Aliyah).In general, women are more open-minded than men, according to the survey, and younger Israelis are more open-minded than their older counterparts, he said.Shayshon noted that although 70% of respondents said it is important to associate with the Jewish community outside Israel, anecdotally Jewish organizations know that most Israelis do not engage closely with their local Jewish communities.“This shows how different our perceptions are of the makeup of world Jewry and what constitutes Jewish community,” he said, noting that the gap needs to be bridged urgently. “If we do not act now to strengthen ties, we may find ourselves in an irreversible crisis that will lead to the end of support for Israel, not only in the economy, but also diplomacy, as well as in the delegitimization of the state as the home of the Jewish people.”

