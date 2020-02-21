Israelis cleared to return from Diamond Princess could have coronavirus

Eleven of the 15 Israelis quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess departed Thursday on a charter plane and arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport on Friday.



Twelve Israelis were supposed to be on the 14-seat private jet, but at the last minute, a fourth passenger tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred to a Japanese hospital. Three other infected Israelis are recovering in Japanese military hospitals. Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.

If the two Israelis were infected, then the other nine traveling with them could be infected as well. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the situation, the 11 travelers will remain in quarantine for two weeks. People who are infected with the coronavirus don't necessarily show symptoms, but could still spread the disease.