Israelis cleared to return from Diamond Princess could have coronavirus

Two Australians who were released from the Diamond Princess were revealed to be sick with the coronavirus when they returned home, even though they were found to be healthy when tested in Japan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 21, 2020 12:22
Sheba will have "robots" that will monitor patients to help reduce the amount of time that nurses or other medical staff will need to spend in their rooms. (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Sheba will have "robots" that will monitor patients to help reduce the amount of time that nurses or other medical staff will need to spend in their rooms.
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
The 11 Israelis who returned to Israel on Thursday after spending a month in quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise, could have coronavirus, even though tests in Japan returned negative results, according to Channel 12 news. Two Australians who were released from the Diamond Princess were revealed to be sick with the coronavirus when they returned home, even though they were found to be healthy when tested in Japan.
Some of the Israelis released were frustrated about having to spend time in quarantine even after they return to Israel, but the case of the two Australians shows that they could still have been infected. Two of the Israelis who returned were related to Israelis who were infected and remained in Japan for further treatment.
If the two Israelis were infected, then the other nine traveling with them could be infected as well. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the situation, the 11 travelers will remain in quarantine for two weeks. People who are infected with the coronavirus don't necessarily show symptoms, but could still spread the disease.
Eleven of the 15 Israelis quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess departed Thursday on a charter plane and arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport on Friday.
 
Twelve Israelis were supposed to be on the 14-seat private jet, but at the last minute, a fourth passenger tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred to a Japanese hospital. Three other infected Israelis are recovering in Japanese military hospitals.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


