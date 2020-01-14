On Sunday, the Israel's Bar Association voted to reappoint the controversial Israeli lawyer, Lea Tsemel, as the head of its Military Courts Committee. However, following widespread outrage from bereaved families of terrorism, the Bar Association decided to freeze her appointment on the following day.In the past few years, Tsemel gained notoriety for defending terrorists. Her clients range from Abdel Aziz Salha, who took part in the 2000 lynching of two IDF soldiers in Ramallah, to, most recently, Arafat Arafiah, who murdered and raped 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher last year. Regev also welcomed the decision to cancel the appointment of Tsemel and called on the Bar's Chairman to dismiss her from office. "Terrorist's attorney Leah Tsemel was thrashed twice today. First, her appointment to chair the Military Court Committee was frozen. The very tenure of those who represent despicable terrorists whose sole purpose is to murder Israelis is a spit in the faces of the bereaved families and IDF soldiers," posted Regev on Twitter."Secondly, the film that documents her actions and supports terrorists was not included in the Oscar finalists nomination," Regev referred to the film "Advocate", a controversial documentary on Tsemel, that was originally shortlisted for an Oscar nomination but was ultimately not included in the list of finalists.The Israel's Bar Association canceled the appointment after receiving a letter from over 100 bereaved families of terrorism, through the organization Choosing Life Forum. In the letter, they called the appointment "an unparalleled disgrace" and a "spit in the face of thousands of Israelis who have been murdered over the years."The freeze was welcomed by the Choosing Life Forum and others including Eran Ben-Ari, the legal counsel for Im Tirtzu and member of the Bar Association's National Council. Culture and Sports Minister Miri