Israel's first 'pod hostel' to open in Tel Aviv in April

An indoor tent complex at Tel Aviv's new Spot Hostel, set to open in April . (photo credit: SPOT HOSTEL)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

If you are planning your next visit to Tel Aviv but, like many, are deterred by the city's hefty hotel price tags, then this option might just be for you: the country's very first "pod hostel."

The low-cost Spot Hostel, already taking bookings ahead of its April launch, is located at the entrance to Tel Aviv Port, spanning approximately 2,200 square-meters and with 90 "rooms" for 300 weary travelers.

The pod hotel concept originated in Japan in the 1970s, offering small bed-sized rooms known as pods or capsules at a far more modest price than larger, more expensive rooms in conventional hotels. The concept has since spread across Asia and, recently, reached Europe.

While good news for those on a tight budget, the pods - featuring both single and double beds - may not be recommended for claustrophobic visitors.

So for those seeking a little more space while still not breaking the bank, approximately half of the hostel's beds will be in shared twelve-bed dorms, and an indoor tent complex, offering a range of different sleeping options under canvas, will also provide cheap accommodation. Prices start at $25 per night.

"Israel is an expensive country for tourists," said Naama Shviki, marketing and sales manager at Spot Hostel.

"Our vision is to provide accommodation solutions at an affordable price, using common areas to provide meeting opportunities and activities for guests in order to create a unique hospitality experience and a shared community."

In addition to pods, shared dorms and tents, the hostel will offer a cinema room, bar and restaurant, kitchens for personal use, a range of sitting areas, performance space and games room. Guests will also have access to a laundry room, computers, bicycle rental and tourist advice service.

Those behind the novel hostel are Rami Ohana - the owner of The Post Hostel in Jerusalem and Eden Inn in Zikharon Ya'akov - and Shlomo Elia Investments. The project, costing NIS 27 million ($7.4m.), has taken two years to construct.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



