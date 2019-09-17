Israel's politicians cast their votes - In photos

Israel's politicians go to vote.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel's politicians joined the rest of Israel in voting Tuesday, September 17 - Israel's 22nd election.
The polls opened at 7 a.m and will close at 10 p.m. this evening.
Both President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their ballots
in Jerusalem.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});