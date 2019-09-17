Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel's politicians cast their votes - In photos

Polls opened at 7 a.m and will close at 10 p.m. this evening.

By
September 17, 2019 13:02
Israel's politicians go to vote

Israel's politicians go to vote. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel's politicians joined the rest of Israel in voting Tuesday, September 17 - Israel's 22nd election.

Both President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their ballots in Jerusalem.

 


