Italian citizen who visited Israel is diagnosed with coronavirus

An Italian citizen, who was in Israel for a conference in February, was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to Italy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Friday. The announcement was made shortly after four more Israelis were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 21. The Italian diagnosed with coronavirus arrived in Israel on February 23 on Alitalia flight number AZ806 , which arrived at 1:55 p.m. and returned to Italy on February 25 on Alitalia's flight AZ809, which departed at 5:15 in the morning. During the Italian's time in Israel, he stayed at Dan Hotel in Tel Aviv. He allegedly spent most of his time in his hotel room with the exception of a few events held by the conference.He ate at the hotel's restaurant for some meals and left the hotel once in a taxi, arriving only at an office in Tel Aviv, during his stay. On February 23 he dined at the ANIMAR one-floor restaurant at the Dan Tel Aviv hotel between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The next morning he ate in the hotel's dining room between the early hours of 7:00 and 8:00 a.m."Anyone who was in those locations during those times must immediately enter home quarantine for 14 days, and report to the Health Ministry website. If during isolation symptoms of fever, cough, or difficulty breathing occur, call 101 immediately to verify the need for the coronavirus test." The most recently diagnosed Israelis, are known as patient Number 18, 19, and 20.Patient No. 18 is in his mid-50s and from the center of the country, according to the Health Ministry. He returned to Israel from Spain on February 27. Patient No. 17 is also in his mid-50s and from the center of the country. He flew back to Israel from Zurich on March 4, the ministry said. The 20th Israeli, mid 30s, is from central Israel and returned from Madrid March 2.