The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Italian citizen who visited Israel is diagnosed with coronavirus

The announcement was made shortly after three more Israelis were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 21.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 6, 2020 18:23
Tourists wear protective masks in Saint Mark's Square in Venice as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak, Venice, Italy, February 27, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI)
Tourists wear protective masks in Saint Mark's Square in Venice as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak, Venice, Italy, February 27, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI)
An Italian citizen, who was in Israel for a conference in February, was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to Italy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Friday.
The announcement was made shortly after four more Israelis were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 21.
The Italian diagnosed with coronavirus arrived in Israel on February 23 on Alitalia flight number AZ806 , which arrived at 1:55 p.m. and returned to Italy on February 25 on Alitalia's flight AZ809, which departed at 5:15 in the morning.
During the Italian's time in Israel, he stayed at Dan Hotel in Tel Aviv. He allegedly spent most of his time in his hotel room with the exception of a few events held by the conference.
He ate at the hotel's restaurant for some meals and left the hotel once in a taxi, arriving only at an office in Tel Aviv, during his stay.
On February 23 he dined at the ANIMAR one-floor restaurant at the Dan Tel Aviv hotel between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The next morning he ate in the hotel's dining room between the early hours of 7:00 and 8:00 a.m.
"Anyone who was in those locations during those times must immediately enter home quarantine for 14 days, and report to the Health Ministry website. If during isolation symptoms of fever, cough, or difficulty breathing occur, call 101 immediately to verify the need for the coronavirus test."
The most recently diagnosed Israelis, are known as patient Number 18, 19, and 20.
Patient No. 18 is in his mid-50s and from the center of the country, according to the Health Ministry. He returned to Israel from Spain on February 27. Patient No. 17 is also in his mid-50s and from the center of the country. He flew back to Israel from Zurich on March 4, the ministry said. The 20th Israeli, mid 30s, is from central Israel and returned from Madrid March 2.


Tags Israel italy coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by