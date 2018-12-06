JNF-USA honored for renewable energy efforts.
Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson was honored at the Eilat-Eilot Renewable Energy Conference this week for the organization's contribution to renewable energy in the region. JNF-USA has invested over $1 million for the development of the local renewable energy center which brings together researchers from across the country to create new ways to produce and use renewable energy. The award, named in honor of the late Bryan Medwood, is presented annually by his family to an organization or person who furthers research in renewable energy carrying on the legacy of Medwood, a pioneer in Arava solar energy who created the Sunergy project and was a strong proponent for peaceful coexistence with the region's Bedouin population. He died in 2002 in a car accident when returning home after installing a solar operated refrigerator for a Bedouin child.
Upon receiving the Medwood award, Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson shared with the conference participants: “This award recognizes Jewish National Fund-USA’s work in renewable energy, and I am very proud to accept it at the world’s premier conference that focuses on how we can make the world better by rethinking how we use energy. The Gloria and Hans Schott Renewable Energy and R&D Center brings together the best researchers to do just that. I am confident that tomorrow’s answers to improve the lives of billions of people will come from this desert region of Israel – and that makes the work we do all that more vital for Israel and our planet.”
