JNF-USA sponsors project for Torah scrolls written atop Masada

“Torah is the soul of the Jewish people and our moral compass.”

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
June 2, 2019 17:36
1 minute read.
Masada

Masada. (photo credit: EREZ SPEISER)

 
Jewish National Fund-USA has announced its Be Inscribed project providing individuals the opportunity to sponsor a Torah scroll being written on Masada, where almost 2,000 years ago the last free Jews of the Second Commonwealth held out against the Roman legions crushing a rebellion.

Today, a scribe is writing a Torah scroll for the Be Inscribed project in the same synagogue that housed Masada’s sacred texts. The synagogue was rebuilt in 2004, and a Torah was placed there, and an air-conditioned room was created in 2008 to comfortably house a scribe behind a glass wall, affording visitors the opportunity to watch him at work.

Donors can sponsor the writing of individual letters, sentences, portions, or the writing of an entire Torah scroll. Jewish National Fund-USA will donate completed Torah scrolls to communities in the Negev and the Galilee.

“We’re building a safe and vibrant land of Israel by scribing Torah scrolls on top of Masada that once symbolized our destruction but now symbolizes our life,” explained Ron Werner, Jewish National Fund-USA’s national assistant secretary and president of the board of directors at Alexander Muss High School in Israel (AMHSI-JNF), whose campus in Hod Hasharon northeast of Tel Aviv received the first Be Inscribed Torah last July.


“Torah is the soul of the Jewish people and our moral compass,” he said. “By connecting people to Torah, we elevate the whole equation and will build better bonds between Jewry and Israel.”

For further information visit www.beinscribed.org.

