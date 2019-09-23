Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt meets Benny Gantz

Meeting comes three days after the duo met Prime Minister Netanyahu.

By
September 23, 2019 16:29
U.S. Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt meets Benny Gantz

Ambassador David Friedman and U.S. Special Representative Jason Greenblatt met this afternoon with the chairman of Israel’s Blue and White Party, General Benny Gantz. They had a cordial discussion on various topics, including the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, security challenges within. (photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)

Outgoing US peace mediator Jason Greenblatt and US Ambassador David Friedman met Blue and White head Benny Gantz on Monday, three days after meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu.

An identical statement put out by Gantz's office and the US embassy said that they had a “cordial discussion on various topics, including the importance of the US-Israel relationship, security challenges within the region and efforts to promote peace.”

While Netanyahu said before the election that the administration will be rolling out its long-awaited peace plan within days of the voting, there is no indication that this is immediately in the offing.

Senior diplomatic officials told The Jerusalem Post that the administration's inclination now seems to be to wait to present the plan until there is government formed in Israel with whom it will be possible to discuss the plan, and which will also be in a position to respond to it.

While it is likely now that the presentation of the plan will be further delayed, it is assumed that the Americans are sharing their thoughts about it with major political actors seeking details during the coalition negotiations.


Related Content

Moshe Kahlon
September 23, 2019
Kahlon: Finance Ministry determined to prevent deterioration of economy

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut