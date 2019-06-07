Jerusalem Light Festival to brighten Old City

Damascus Gate, which leads to Jerusalem’s Old City, is projected with the word 'love' in different languages in honor of the capital’s 10th annual International Festival of Light, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The annual Jerusalem Light Festival will take place June 26 - July 4 in the Old City. Now entering its 11th year, the festival features installations of lights at historic courtyards in the neighborhood. Different walking routes take visitors through the quarters of the Old City where they will see such artistic creations as "the Prayer of Rain," "Illuminating the Past," "8bit Jerusalem," "Through the Lens of Time," and many other displays.
Local musicians will also be strategically places along the routes to accentuate the light installations. The walls of the Old City will be light up with special intricate designs at various locations.
Thousands are expected to visit the Old City for the event which is sponsored by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority and is produced by the Ariel Municipal Company.
Creations from both Israelis and those abroad will be displayed.
Entrance is free.
