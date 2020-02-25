Jerusalem Mayor announces immigrants will run for free in winter marathon

Moshe Lion, mayor of Jerusalem, announced on Monday that new immigrants to Israel will be able to run for free in the Jerusalem Winter Marathon. The move was made to encourage more immigrants to participate in the largest sporting event in Israel."Participants are running together in the Jerusalem Marathon, all of Israel, including the new immigrants. Those that immigrated within the last year are invited to run without paying fees. To the new immigrants- I am proud and excited to host you in the Jerusalem Marathon." said Lion.

Immigrants that immigrated to the country between January 1, 2019, and March 20, 2020 will be able to register and run for free.

A spokesperson for the Tel Aviv Marathon told The Jerusalem Post that “as a precaution against the potential spread of coronavirus, the Israel Ministry of Health has instructed the municipality to restrict the participation of international runners in the Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon, taking place this Friday.



Amid concerns that the Jerusalem Marathon could also be affected by the coronavirus, a representative said on Monday that, "preparations for the Winner Jerusalem Marathon are in order at this time. However, following recent events, we are in contact with the Ministry of Health, following the Health Ministry's instructions, and may act on them as they are updated." "Marathon officials will contact registrants abroad to inform them of the Israel Ministry of Health's decision. Registrants' money will be fully refunded."

The OCI, following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, recommends that before departure to any training camps or competitions abroad, flight necessity should be carefully considered, as well as the potential risk of contagion, infection and/or the need to stay in quarantined isolation for 14 days and the implications for health and preparedness for athletes and staff.