Jerusalem chief rabbi locked out of his office in internal quarrel

Jerusalem's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern was locked out of his office by the head of the Jerusalem Local Religious Council Yehoshua Yishai on Monday due to internal disputes between the two figures.Yishai replaced the lock to Stern’s office on Sunday night, but did not tell him he had done so.held up, and Religious Services Minister Yitzhak Vaknin of Shas has still not signed off on approving it. Vaknin did, however, claim that he had reprimanded Yishai over the incident and protested “the honor of Rabbi Stern.”The minister also called the chief rabbi himself, and said that while the Justice Ministry is deliberating the change in ministry regulations to extend Stern’s tenure, “no one will harm the rabbi.”Vaknin’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on whether Yishai will face disciplinary procedures or not. Two months ago, it appeared that Stern’s extension would be granted quickly, with the deputy attorney-general and the legal adviser to the Religious Services Ministry writing that the request was reasonable and justifiable. It appeared that Vaknin was preparing to sign off on the extension, but he subsequently said that he does not want the change in regulations to pertain specifically to Stern but to other rabbis in the same situation as well. Karmiel's Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Malka, 80, is in a similar situation to Stern, and it seems that Vaknin will not approve the extension for Stern unless an extension for Malka is approved by the Attorney-General’s Office and the Justice Ministry, which appears unlikely.Stern went to his office Monday morning but found that he was locked out, and as of Monday afternoon had still not received the new key.Yishai has frequently opposed Stern’s activities as chief rabbi, and Stern’s office is now accusing him of acting maliciously towards the Jerusalem chief rabbi by having switched the locks on his office. “This is not behavior that should be done in relation to rabbis, and we hope he will come to his senses and behave,” said Stern’s spokesman of Yishai.Yishai is yet to respond to a request for comment. Stern recently reached the age of 75, which is the age of retirement for rabbis in state-paid positions. However, he is seeking an extension to his tenure until the formation of a new government when a new chief rabbi can be appointed. However, the extension has been