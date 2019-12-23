The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem goes purple in support of Shalva

In support of an organization dedicated to helping disabled children their families, the walls of the Old City, Safra Square and the Chords Bridge were all lit up in purple.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 21:02
The Chords Bridge in Jerusalem is lit in purple in support of Shalva. (photo credit: SHALVA)
The Chords Bridge in Jerusalem is lit in purple in support of Shalva.
(photo credit: SHALVA)
On the first night of the Festival of Lights, Jerusalem illuminated many of its iconic landmarks in a hue of purple, the color associated with the Shalva National Center.
In support of an organization dedicated to helping disabled children their families, the walls of the Old City, Safra Square and the Chords Bridge were all lit up in purple.
“We salute what Shalva is doing in Israel, which I think is a beacon to the entire world,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “What Shalva recognizes is that every human being has a soul.”
This marked a highlight of a month-long fundraising campaign by Shalva, which had a special television broadcast on Channel 12. The 90-minute broadcast asked viewers to sponsor therapy sessions, featured success stories of Shalva participants as well as performances by the Shalva Band, which had won the nation's heart in their participation on Kochav Haba and were a major favorite to participate in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.
“Our children receive several therapies every day, in all the paramedical fields, which help them grow and develop to reach their fullest potentials,” explains Avi Samuels, Shalva’s Global Chairman. “We believe that every person can contribute positively to the community at-large and when we work together to support one another everyone benefits. This broadcast is one of many efforts toward creating a stronger, healthier society.”
Shalva was founded 30 years ago and has had a tremendous influence on Israel's policy on disabilities. They continue to operate around the clock with rehabilitative services and programs for over 2,000 individuals with disabilities and their families.


Tags Jerusalem Hanukkah shalva disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Anti-Zionism and antisemitism By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak By deposing Netanyahu, Likud members can refresh a jaded brand By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by