Jerusalem goes purple in support of Shalva

On the first night of the Festival of Lights, Jerusalem illuminated many of its iconic landmarks in a hue of purple, the color associated with the Shalva National Center.In support of an organization dedicated to helping disabled children their families, the walls of the Old City, Safra Square and the Chords Bridge were all lit up in purple.Shalva Band, which had won the nation's heart in their participation on Kochav Haba and were a major favorite to participate in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.“Our children receive several therapies every day, in all the paramedical fields, which help them grow and develop to reach their fullest potentials,” explains Avi Samuels, Shalva’s Global Chairman. “We believe that every person can contribute positively to the community at-large and when we work together to support one another everyone benefits. This broadcast is one of many efforts toward creating a stronger, healthier society.”Shalva was founded 30 years ago and has had a tremendous influence on Israel's policy on disabilities. They continue to operate around the clock with rehabilitative services and programs for over 2,000 individuals with disabilities and their families.“We salute what Shalva is doing in Israel, which I think is a beacon to the entire world,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “What Shalva recognizes is that every human being has a soul.” This marked a highlight of a month-long fundraising campaign by Shalva, which had a special television broadcast on Channel 12. The 90-minute broadcast asked viewers to sponsor therapy sessions, featured success stories of Shalva participants as well as performances by the