Jerusalem students protest potential third elections on Knesset steps

Jerusalem students took to the streets instead of the schoolbooks on Sunday morning in a march and protest against the government's incapability to keep the country from heading into a third election.The Jerusalem Student Council organized the event so as to "help promote the power of students to influence government decisions," they said in a press release. They explained that they are purposely missing their lessons for a "good cause" to "make it clear to the government that it's time to make the right decision and prevent a third round of elections.""We ask but one thing," the said. "Come en masse so that we can change this decision and prevent a huge loss of money."The protesting children met at 11 a.m. at Rose Garden and marched towards the Knesset steps.With four days left until the end to the mandate, hope is dwindling within the Knesset at forming a government. Negotiations between the leading Likud and Blue and White parties are at a stalemate.