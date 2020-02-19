The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish-American pedophiles flee justice by coming to Israel – report

Jewish Community Watch founder Meyer Seewald told CBS that the same thing that is going on in the Catholic Church is happening “in our community.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 22:31
Police (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Police
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Many Jewish people have decided to use the right of return to build their lives in Israel – after all, the law is meant to offer anyone who is Jewish a legal way to come to Israel and become a part of the Jewish state. However, the law can also be used by Jewish-American pedophiles to escape justice for their crimes, CBS reported on Wednesday.
The CBS reporter joined Jewish Community Watch (JCW) activists as they were looking for Jimmy Karow, who fled the US in 2000 after being accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Oregon. Karow, who is wanted by Interpol, yet was able to remain in Israel, where he allegedly moved between different Jewish communities to avoid being exposed.
While staying in Israel, he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
After an Israeli court found him guilty of child molestation in 2002, he served time in prison and was released.
According to JCW founder Meyer Seewald, the Jewish community is in the same spot as the Catholic Church, meaning that men and women who are accused of assaulting children are aided by a culture of silence that prefers to keep things under wraps.
Just as some Catholic clergymen took a stand against this culture of silence, so did Rabbi Yehuda Oppenheimer who told CBS he was an unwitting aid-provider to Karow.
Karow met Oppenheimer when he wanted to convert to Judaism, and then mentioned that he wanted to go to Israel.
"He said 'I plan to go to Israel, I need to go much more quickly than I thought I needed to go,'" Oppenheimer told CBS.
The rabbi believed him when he said that “something” happened in his past, but that nothing happened since.
“So I wrote him a letter,” Opppenheimer said, adding that he also put Karow in touch with people he could stay with as he began his life in Israel.
It was the daughter of these people that Karow sexually assaulted. When the rabbi learned of this, he said he felt like he was punched in the gut.
After his release, Karow continued to move between communities. However, an Israeli woman – who did not disclose her name in order to protect her family – is pressing charges against him for sexually assaulting her when she was five years old, CBS reported.
 JCW activists spotted Karow and informed the police, who came and arrested him.
His accuser told CBS that she felt relieved.
Another alleged sex offender mentioned in the CBS report is Mordechai Yomtov, who plead guilty in 2002 to abusing three boys before fleeing to Israel.
JCW was able to track him down in Jerusalem, where he is living illegally, and spoke to him while recording him with a hidden camera.
Unlike Karow, Yomtov, asked forgiveness from his victims in the televised report.
“I'm very, very sorry,” he said, “I hope that God will help every single person who went through this. Please forgive me."
Yomtov did not admit to any wrongdoing in the case of Mendy Hauck, who was allegedly abused as an eight-year-old by him when he worked as a Hebrew teacher. The reported offenses took place in 1999.
Police arrested Yomtov in 2001 under for sexually assaulting three other students. He pled guilty and after served time in jail. But once free on probation in 2002, Yomtov fled the US via Mexico, where he was able to flee to Israel with a fake passport.
However, he remains at large to this day.
If CBS and JCW were able to track both men down, it is unclear why both US and Israeli law enforcement could not.  


Tags Israel crime pedophilia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ahead of Israel's third elections, both sides exclude Arabs By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by