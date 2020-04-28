The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish National Fund-USA’s Ecosystem of Independence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2020 14:04
A Google Maps satellite image of Israel’s Halutza community (photo credit: JNF USA)
A Google Maps satellite image of Israel’s Halutza community
(photo credit: JNF USA)
On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Israel’s population will reach 9.2 million people, a more than 10-fold increase from its founding in 1948. While there will be no barbeques in parks, no fireworks in the sky, nor parties in Tel Aviv’s discotheques, one thing is certain: an ecosystem of communities, conservation programs, health services, and economic initiatives supported by Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) in Israel’s Negev and Galilee will ensure a connected, yet independent Israel thrives for generations to come. 
 
Health Independence
There’s a region in Israel’s south where the borders of Gaza and Egypt can be seen in one view. In fact, it’s a region that Yasir Arafat declined during Camp David peace negotiations because in the late leader’s opinon, no crops could ever be grown there. Yet today, the aerial landscape of Halutza, a community started by former residents of Gaza’s Gush Katif, looks more like a chess board of lush green fields contrasted by white plastic greenhouses and red tiled roofs. It is a community that has literally grown out of the sand dunes of the arid desert to become a symbol of the miracle that is Israel. 
A Google Maps satellite image of Israel’s Halutza community (Courtesy: JNF-USA)A Google Maps satellite image of Israel’s Halutza community (Courtesy: JNF-USA)
For many years, however, the remoteness of this pioneering community meant high quality medical attention was a 90-minute car ride away. Today, a new medical center in Halutza has brought “health independence” to the residents of the entire region. The center, opened with the support of the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and JNF-USA, features a dental and pediatric clinic, maternity care, physical therapy center, x-ray capabilities, and many other services.
In the short time since the center has been open, there have been over 20,000 medical visits from residents to the Helmsley Charitable Trust Halutza Medical Center. In addition, community access to emergency services in Halutza has been enhanced, thanks to a lead gift from JNF-USA partners, Ruth and Bernie Mintz, and the provision of a new firefighting vehicle.
“Having high quality health services in such a remote area means we can now have ‘health independence’,” said JNF-USA's Halutza Liaison for Negev Community Development, Yedidya Harush. “Not having to drive 1.5 hours to a doctor’s appointment when your daughter cries that her tooth hurts for my family and me means ‘health independence’. Seeing the faces of new families, looking to move to Halutza, when they see our beautiful Helmsley Charitable Trust Halutza Medical Center that we built together, that is the importance of having ‘health independence’.  Thanks to JNF-USA, we are able to continue to develop the Negev and secure a prosperous future for our homeland.”
A sign on the side of a building Description automatically generatedA sign on the side of a building Description automatically generated
Economic Independence
In the Negev’s largest city, Be’er Sheva, the Lauder Employment Center has played a critical role in aligning the efforts of Israel’s business, university, and job seeker communities. The Center’s Vice-President, Tamar Gil, believes economic independence is key to the region’s success: “Realizing dreams, security, and freedom rely on economic independence,” said Gil. “When Israel was established, we knew we needed economic independence to secure our country, our safety and our freedom. The same goes today, for every household in Israel; to flourish, each citizen deserves the right to vocational development, economic independence, and the means to fulfill their dreams. That's why we do what we do at the Lauder Center for Employment.”
JNF-USA Makor members visit the Lauder Employment Center in Be’er Sheva (Courtesy: JNF-USA)JNF-USA Makor members visit the Lauder Employment Center in Be’er Sheva (Courtesy: JNF-USA)
Complementing the Lauder Center’s efforts in the north is JNF’s Western Galilee Now (WGN) initiative. With most jobs in Israel’s Galilee directly or indirectly reliant on tourism, JNF-USA launched the WGN initiative five years ago with the goal of consolidating regional efforts to boost tourism and support local small businesses.
Michal Shiloah Galnoor, CEO of Western Galilee Now and a fifth-generation Jerusalemite, made the small community of Klil her home after she fell in love with the magic of the region: “Through JNF-USA’s vision and leadership, our chamber of commerce was started by local wine makers, cheese makers, and tour providers who realized that if they combined forces they could promote the area more effectively. “When local businesses thrive, they gain a sense of economic independence and empowerment with the knowledge that they can provide for their family.”
Artisanal cheese is produced at Shirat Roim Dairy, a member of WGN (Courtesy: JNF-USA)Artisanal cheese is produced at Shirat Roim Dairy, a member of WGN (Courtesy: JNF-USA)
Because of the temporary downturn in tourism caused by the global health crisis, WGN and JNF-USA have launched a virtual shopping platform called “Online Mitzvah Marketplace:Shop Israeli Good,” where U.S. consumers can support Israeli businesses by purchasing wine, jewelry and other artisanal products at jnf.org/shopping.
Environmental Independence
JNF-USA made the desert bloom, yet it’s organizations like Green Horizons that help young Israelis appreciate and embrace Israel’s modern-day environmental miracle and deep connection to the land itself. 
With the support of JNF-USA, Green Horizons offers educational outdoor activities for young Israelis with a focus on hiking to foster the development of interpersonal and leadership skills, social responsibility, whilst also promoting Zionist values and a connection to the land of Israel.
JNF-Green Horizons Liaison, Ido Eisikovits’ face lights up when he thinks about what independence means to Green Horizons: “Just as Israel’s greatest leaders like Herzl, Ben-Gurion, and Begin understood, dealing with adversity is not an option. It is a responsibility. The same can be said about the way we approach education. As Green Horizons participants are challenged in the outdoors, they learn new life skills.”
Green Horizons teens explore Israel’s great outdoors (Courtesy: JNF-USA)Green Horizons teens explore Israel’s great outdoors (Courtesy: JNF-USA)
Over the past 30 years, Green Horizons has educated more than 20,000 young Israelis and today is the only organization in Israel that teaches school-age students about the interdependence between Zionism and the environment.
“Beyond the educational value of getting to know their ancestral homeland, this initiative presents a unique opportunity for self-empowerment, enhanced independence, and other leadership skills. While participants learn how to read maps and cook on an open fire, they also gain newfound independence and confidence. Just as we were led by amazing leaders to have our own independent Israel, we believe that Green Horizons alumni will lead the way for a greater future for our state,” said Eisikovits.
Communal Independence
JNF-USA’s partners – its donors – have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to build the physical infrastructure that supports Israelis moving from the country’s crowded center to the less-populated Negev Desert and Galilee. Yet, just as important as the physical infrastructure is the social infrastructure – the young families that play in the parks, live in the houses, drive on the roads, and work in the regional economic centers, all made possible by JNF-USA’s philanthropic investments. Organizations like MAKOM are supporting grass roots communal activism while strengthening Israel’s social fabric. 
As JNF-MAKOM Liaison, Shosh Mitzman puts it, MAKOM is the needle that sows the rich tapestry of Israeli communities together. “Israel is a diverse country, incorporating people of all faiths, ethnicities, beliefs and interests, said Mitzman. “Community independence provides locals with opportunity to make their piece of Israel what they want it to be. MAKOM's pioneers are working every day to be the change they want to see in their community. MAKOM's mission, in building community independence, is to create an Israel where everyone can find their niche and be a part of building a better tomorrow.”
The multicultural faces of MAKOM (Courtesy: JNF-USA)The multicultural faces of MAKOM (Courtesy: JNF-USA) 
On Tuesday night, as Jewish communities around the world transition from the solemnity of Yom Ha’Zikaron to the jubilance of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israelis will reflect on what it means to be independent in their ancient homeland, albeit in their own unique way, and most likely from their living rooms. 
A list of immediate needs required by Jewish National Fund-USA’s affiliate organizations can be found at jnf.org/immediate needs. To support Israeli small businesses and artisans, visit jnf.org/shopping. 
Jewish National Fund-USA is supporting a worldwide celebration of Israel’s Independence Day on Wednesday, April 29, from 2:00 pm US ET. For more information, visit jnf.org/ondemand.


Tags JNF yom haatzmaut KKL-JNF
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by