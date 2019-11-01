Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jewish co-owner of NBA champion Raptors denies BDS keep team from Israel

Larry Tanenbaum said two months before the Raptors’ victory in the Finals in June that if the team won, he would bring them to what he called the Holy Land.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 1, 2019 05:10
1 minute read.
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay T

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The co-owner of the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors said he has not taken the team to Israel yet as he said he would due to scheduling conflicts and not the boycott movement.


Larry Tanenbaum said two months before the Raptors’ victory in the Finals in June that if the team won, he would bring them to what he called the Holy Land.

The Canadian BDS Coalition in a post earlier this month that remains on the homepage of its website claimed that its campaign #RaptorsDontGo was successful in preventing the team from visiting Israel, since the new season has begun and the team did not go.

BDS stands for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.
Tanenbaum told the Canadian Jewish News on Wednesday that the reason the team has not yet made the trip is due to the “demanding schedules” of the team members.

“Following our NBA championship win, as an organization, our intention was to take the Raptors to Israel, but as you can imagine, managing a group of championship basketball players with increasingly demanding schedules, as well as having many of our players and coaches participating in the FIBA World Cup in China during August, made it simply impossible to find dates that worked for the whole team in this shortened off-season,” Tanenbaum wrote in an email to the newspaper. “I find it curious that anti-Israel activists, about whom I have little knowledge, are taking credit for our scheduling challenges.”

The BDS group referred to the proposed trip as “sportswashing,” and called it “an incredibly blatant and crude exploitation of a popular victory for an overt political agenda.”

Tanenbaum is active and philanthropic in the local Jewish community and was a founder of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs. His net worth is estimated at about $1.53 billion.


Related Content

November 1, 2019
Israel’s gov't made up fake Jewish immigrants on Twitter to promote aliyah

By BEN SALES/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings