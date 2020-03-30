The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF returns Jordanian seeking coronavirus treatment after crossing border

At least two more quarantine hotels to be opened in Tel Aviv

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 30, 2020 17:14
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel March 16, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel March 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
A Jordanian citizen reportedly seeking treatment for the coronavirus was transferred back Jordan after being detained by IDF troops.
The man was identified by a resident of Beit Yosef after he crossed into Israel’s northern Jordan Valley. While according to Kann public broadcaster, the man had crossed into Israel seeking treatment for the coronavirus, he was transferred back to Jordan by the IDF and Israel police.
Also on Monday, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced that all regional authorities will decide if  individuals who have tested positive for the virus will be taken to quarantine facilities set up across the country or if they can safely self-quarantine at home without putting their families at risk.
“There is a difference between a single person living alone and a large family living in the same apartment,”  Bennett said during a daily press conference updating the public on the virus in Israel. 
The defense ministry has opened several quarantine facilities in hotels across the country, including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and in the south. More quarantine facilities are continuing to be opened, Bennett said.
Lt.-Col.(res.) Shlomi Dror, who is in charge of the quarantine facility in Tel Aviv told The Jerusalem Post that there are 488 patients currently in the hotel and another 20 who have been discharged. While most of the patients are between the ages of 21-70 years of age, there are several babies under one year along with their mothers.
According to Dror, there are plans to take two more hotels in Tel Aviv and turn them into additional quarantine facilities.
The number of individuals diagnosed with the virus climbed to over 4,347 cases by Saturday morning. According to the Health Ministry, while the large majority of cases are mild, 80 people are in serious condition and 16 people have died. Another 134 people have now made a full recovery.
Another 62 IDF have also been diagnosed with the virus and have been transferred to the military’s quarantine treatment facility in Ashkelon. Another 2,879 soldiers are in quarantine.
Bennett also referred to the accusation by Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh who on Sunday accused IDF soldiers of deliberatly spreading the virus in the West Bank.
"We were exposed to testimonies that some of the (Israeli) soldiers are trying to spread the virus on car handles,” he was quoted as saying by Ynet news. "This is racism and hatred of people who long for the death of the other. We will record this in the list of crimes [against Israel]." 
Calling on Shtayyeh to apologize, Bennett said the comments were “unfortunate that in the current situation, when the State of Israel is working tirelessly to assist the Palestinian Authoirty in the fight against a virus that doesn’t differentiate between Israelis and Arabs, between Jews, Christians and Muslims.”
Bennett also acknowledged reports that the defense ministry has been working with the IDF’s elite 8200 intelligence unit and the controversial spyware firm NSO to develop software which would gather all data about coronavirus patients gathered by the health ministry and Shin Bet would be entered. 
The system would then map the spread of the virus through tracking the patient’s mobile data and then determine how likely any Israeli citizen is to be infected, giving both a macro and micro image of the corona epidemic in Israel.
“We are in a time of emergency and this is an excellent system,” Bennett said, adding that Prime Minister Netanyahu must approve the “Coronameter” system.
The National Emergency Team in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) announced on Monday that the “Maya” Sticker, which was developed for military purposes, will upgrade face masks to protect medical staff.
The Health Ministry gave its initial approval of the sticker and a pilot will begin at the Galilee Medical Center to assess the medical staff’s implementation of the new tool in the coming days. 
“The “Maya” sticker joins a comprehensive set of tools developed and adapted by the DDR&D to combat the COVID-19 virus on every level: rapid diagnosis and early detection of virus carriers, curbing the spread of the virus, monitoring patients and preventing the infection of medical professionals,” the ministry said, adding that “this advanced addition will render masks more effective and reduce the risk of contagion among medical staff.”
According to the defense ministry, the sticker is produced using a 3D printer and is composed of nanoscale fibers coated with disinfectants - a mechanism that enhances the capture and neutralization of nanoscale particles. 
The National Emergency Team led by the Director of the DDR&D, Brig.-Gen. (Res.), Dr. Dani Gold, continues to identify and develop advanced technological solutions to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The DDR&D staff and their partners are working in all areas of research and development to adapt technology developed for military/defense purposes, for civilian needs in light of the global pandemic. The work is done around the clock and in shifts, in order to quickly reach the implementation stage in hospitals.
Also on Monday, a Magen David Adom team that had arrived to take a corona sample in Jerusalem’s Mea She’arim neighborhood of Jerusalem was stoned by residents. 
“Miraculously, he was only slightly injured in the shoulder, and in addition, the windshield of the Jerusalem municipality vehicle, which was in the service of the Magen David Adom for corona samples, was smashed,” the emergency services said in a statement.  “A complaint will be filed with the police.” 


Tags Defense Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus regulations must be enforced on everyone By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman Syria: ISIS prisoners try to break out during coronavirus crisis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by