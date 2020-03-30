IDF returns Jordanian seeking coronavirus treatment after crossing border

A Jordanian citizen reportedly seeking treatment for the coronavirus was transferred back Jordan after being detained by IDF troops.

The man was identified by a resident of Beit Yosef after he crossed into Israel’s northern Jordan Valley. While according to Kann public broadcaster, the man had crossed into Israel seeking treatment for the coronavirus, he was transferred back to Jordan by the IDF and Israel police.

Also on Monday, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced that all regional authorities will decide if individuals who have tested positive for the virus will be taken to quarantine facilities set up across the country or if they can safely self-quarantine at home without putting their families at risk.

“There is a difference between a single person living alone and a large family living in the same apartment,” Bennett said during a daily press conference updating the public on the virus in Israel.

The defense ministry has opened several quarantine facilities in hotels across the country, including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and in the south. More quarantine facilities are continuing to be opened, Bennett said.

Lt.-Col.(res.) Shlomi Dror, who is in charge of the quarantine facility in Tel Aviv told The Jerusalem Post that there are 488 patients currently in the hotel and another 20 who have been discharged. While most of the patients are between the ages of 21-70 years of age, there are several babies under one year along with their mothers.

According to Dror, there are plans to take two more hotels in Tel Aviv and turn them into additional quarantine facilities.

The number of individuals diagnosed with the virus climbed to over 4,347 cases by Saturday morning. According to the Health Ministry, while the large majority of cases are mild, 80 people are in serious condition and 16 people have died. Another 134 people have now made a full recovery.

Another 62 IDF have also been diagnosed with the virus and have been transferred to the military’s quarantine treatment facility in Ashkelon. Another 2,879 soldiers are in quarantine.

Bennett also referred to the accusation by Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh who on Sunday accused IDF soldiers of deliberatly spreading the virus in the West Bank.

"We were exposed to testimonies that some of the (Israeli) soldiers are trying to spread the virus on car handles,” he was quoted as saying by Ynet news. "This is racism and hatred of people who long for the death of the other. We will record this in the list of crimes [against Israel]."

Calling on Shtayyeh to apologize, Bennett said the comments were “unfortunate that in the current situation, when the State of Israel is working tirelessly to assist the Palestinian Authoirty in the fight against a virus that doesn’t differentiate between Israelis and Arabs, between Jews, Christians and Muslims.”

Bennett also acknowledged reports that the defense ministry has been working with the IDF’s elite 8200 intelligence unit and the controversial spyware firm NSO to develop software which would gather all data about coronavirus patients gathered by the health ministry and Shin Bet would be entered.

The system would then map the spread of the virus through tracking the patient’s mobile data and then determine how likely any Israeli citizen is to be infected, giving both a macro and micro image of the corona epidemic in Israel.

“We are in a time of emergency and this is an excellent system,” Bennett said, adding that Prime Minister Netanyahu must approve the “Coronameter” system.

The National Emergency Team in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) announced on Monday that the “Maya” Sticker, which was developed for military purposes, will upgrade face masks to protect medical staff.

The Health Ministry gave its initial approval of the sticker and a pilot will begin at the Galilee Medical Center to assess the medical staff’s implementation of the new tool in the coming days.

“The “Maya” sticker joins a comprehensive set of tools developed and adapted by the DDR&D to combat the COVID-19 virus on every level: rapid diagnosis and early detection of virus carriers, curbing the spread of the virus, monitoring patients and preventing the infection of medical professionals,” the ministry said, adding that “this advanced addition will render masks more effective and reduce the risk of contagion among medical staff.”

According to the defense ministry, the sticker is produced using a 3D printer and is composed of nanoscale fibers coated with disinfectants - a mechanism that enhances the capture and neutralization of nanoscale particles.

The National Emergency Team led by the Director of the DDR&D, Brig.-Gen. (Res.), Dr. Dani Gold, continues to identify and develop advanced technological solutions to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The DDR&D staff and their partners are working in all areas of research and development to adapt technology developed for military/defense purposes, for civilian needs in light of the global pandemic. The work is done around the clock and in shifts, in order to quickly reach the implementation stage in hospitals.

Also on Monday, a Magen David Adom team that had arrived to take a corona sample in Jerusalem’s Mea She’arim neighborhood of Jerusalem was stoned by residents.

“Miraculously, he was only slightly injured in the shoulder, and in addition, the windshield of the Jerusalem municipality vehicle, which was in the service of the Magen David Adom for corona samples, was smashed,” the emergency services said in a statement. “A complaint will be filed with the police.”