Jose Feliciano returns to Israel

Jose Feliciano guitarist 370.
(photo credit: Courtesy PR)
Legendary Puerto Rican/American guitarist and performer Jose Feliciano is coming back to Israel for two shows – at the Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv on September 9 and the Congress Center in Haifa on September 10. Local star, Mediterranean crooner Boaz Sharabi, will appear at both shows as a special guest
The 74-year-old Feliciano last performed in Israel in 2013 at the Nokia Arena in Tel Aviv, where he was accompanied by the Ra’anana Symphony Orchestra.
Blind from birth, Feliciano burst onto the world’s consciousness in 1968 with a silky Latin cover of The Doors’ “Light My Fire” which went on to sell millions of copies and cemented the young Feliciano’s status as one of the premier guitarists of his generation by the time he was in his mid-20s. He’s spent the past five decades proving it time and time again, with numerous Grammys and sold-out world tours to his credit.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post before his 2013 show, Feliciano recounted how he ran into Robbie Krieger, the guitarist for The Doors, a few years after “Light My Fire” made him a household name.
“Robbie told me that the way I interpreted the song was the way he had originally envisioned it – a Latin-jazz fusion,” said Feliciano. “I got that musical feel to it without meaning to. I played a nylon string guitar and I used a percussionist – Milt Holland – who happened to play congas on the track. And that’s what emerged.”Tickets to the shows are available at barak-tickets.co.il/04-8377777 and www.tmisrael.co.il/*9964.
