Jump Cut event celebrates 26 years of creativity

The Jump Cut School, which trains students in cutting-edge animation and editing techniques, is holding its annual Jump Cut event on January 27 at the Tzavta Theater in Tel Aviv at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.“Jump Cut Makes Movies” is the 16th Jump Cut event and marks 26 years since the founding of the school. It will feature 20 short films of up to 10 minutes by students, each in the filmmakers’ personal styles, showcasing different techniques taught at the school, but also the visions of each filmmaker. Jump Cut director Tamar Yaron founded the school in 1994. The school teaches students to master the most advanced and complex tools and use them to express their unique visions. Its students learn such to edit in AVID MC Soft, Premiere CC and Final Cut Pro X, among other programs, and can take courses in such topics as After Effects, Photoshop for video and Cinema 4D. A new track, #Upload, also features a writing workshop.“‘Video act’ is our term for a short, stylish video, made from understanding the contemporary language, in the spirit of the New Media era. The story is focused, infused with reality, made with a rhythm and a quick pace, expressive, and with a real investment in image processing and color,” said Yaron. “In their graduation films, students are given complete freedom in choosing the idea, and are asked not to spend money on production. When there is a theme, software and a video camera, professional guidance, unlimited working hours, mastery of tools and creativity – this is a recipe for good movies.”For more information, go to the Jump Cut website at jumpcut.co.il.