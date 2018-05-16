Justice Ministry Official: Legal establishment is legal iron dome of IDF

"The legal establishment is the legal iron dome of the IDF" against war crimes allegations in foreign forums, a Justice Ministry official said at a Knesset hearing hosted by MK Tzipi Livni on Wednesday.



The comments came as the International Criminal Court Prosecution released multiple statements hinting it may make a move on war crimes allegations against the IDF’s handling of the Gaza border crisis, coinciding with domestic political attacks on Israel's Supreme Court.





The IDF has reportedly killed over 100 Palestinians and wounded thousands during confrontations in the last 6 weeks at the Gaza border. The IDF has blamed Hamas for organizing violent attacks and riots, while the Palestinians and much of the world has asserted that Israel has used disproportionate force to put down nonviolent protests.Against this backdrop, Livni criticized those political officials who have attacked the Supreme Court and the legal establishment, saying that statements from Justice Ministry and IDF legal officials showed that reducing their independence will undermine Israel’s fight in the international legal arena.The senior international affairs justice ministry official, Marlene Mazel, said that Israel’s legal establishment is “the central point of strength in defending our soldiers and commanders and is the reason that Israel has succeeded in intercepting legal complaints against IDF soldiers before the ICC in The Hague.”IDF International Law Department Lt. Col. Ron Katzir told the Knesset body that “there are probes into incidents in which our fighters are involved all of the time, including during this period.”Katzir added, “In the IDF legal division, we view these internal probes [of the legality of IDF soldiers’ conduct] with great importance. The IDF Military Advocate General gets full support from the command echelon, but acts independently.”According to Livni, the bottom-line is that international legal forums to date have not indicted IDF soldiers out of respect for Israel’s Supreme Court and its apparatus for probing its own soldiers for alleged war crimes.In contrast, she said reducing the Supreme Court’s power – there are current initiatives to allow the Knesset to override the court on issues which are controversial globally – will lead to greater vulnerability for IDF soldiers globally.