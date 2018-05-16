May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Justice Ministry Official: Legal establishment is legal iron dome of IDF

Livni criticized those political officials who have attacked the Supreme Court and the legal establishment.

By
May 16, 2018 15:35
1 minute read.
IDF training

IDF soldiers in training . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"The legal establishment is the legal iron dome of the IDF" against war crimes allegations in foreign forums, a Justice Ministry official said at a Knesset hearing hosted by MK Tzipi Livni on Wednesday.

The comments came as the International Criminal Court Prosecution released multiple statements hinting it may make a move on war crimes allegations against the IDF’s handling of the Gaza border crisis, coinciding with domestic political attacks on Israel's Supreme Court.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The IDF has reportedly killed over 100 Palestinians and wounded thousands during confrontations in the last 6 weeks at the Gaza border.

The IDF has blamed Hamas for organizing violent attacks and riots, while the Palestinians and much of the world has asserted that Israel has used disproportionate force to put down nonviolent protests.

Against this backdrop, Livni criticized those political officials who have attacked the Supreme Court and the legal establishment, saying that statements from Justice Ministry and IDF legal officials showed that reducing their independence will undermine Israel’s fight in the international legal arena.

The senior international affairs justice ministry official, Marlene Mazel, said that Israel’s legal establishment is “the central point of strength in defending our soldiers and commanders and is the reason that Israel has succeeded in intercepting legal complaints against IDF soldiers before the ICC in The Hague.”

IDF International Law Department Lt. Col. Ron Katzir told the Knesset body that “there are probes into incidents in which our fighters are involved all of the time, including during this period.”

Katzir added, “In the IDF legal division, we view these internal probes [of the legality of IDF soldiers’ conduct] with great importance. The IDF Military Advocate General gets full support from the command echelon, but acts independently.”

According to Livni, the bottom-line is that international legal forums to date have not indicted IDF soldiers out of respect for Israel’s Supreme Court and its apparatus for probing its own soldiers for alleged war crimes.

In contrast, she said reducing the Supreme Court’s power – there are current initiatives to allow the Knesset to override the court on issues which are controversial globally – will lead to greater vulnerability for IDF soldiers globally.


Related Content

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator shouts during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem
May 16, 2018
The complex, and often toxic, Israel-Turkey relationship

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut