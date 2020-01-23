The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kfir brigade to turn into maneuvering infantry force

Decision by IDF Chief of Staff will see significant changes to the military's largest infantry brigade.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 23, 2020 10:16
IDF Kfir Brigade training exercise (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF Kfir Brigade training exercise
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi has decided that the Kfir Brigade will be converted into a more lethal maneuvering infantry force capable of penetrating deep into enemy territory as part of the military’s ‘Momentum’ multi-year plan.
“This is a big change for the brigade,” IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hildai Zilberman said, adding that it is “of great importance” to the future of the Israeli military.
According to Zilberman, the change was made after “thorough” discussions were held by the general staff which “decided that the IDF needs more infantry and that that infantry needs to be more lethal.”
Kochavi made the announcement while on a visit to troops belonging to the brigade’s Haruv reconnaissance unit which the previous night foiled an infiltration attempt by three armed Gazan youths.
Established in 2005 as a response to the need to combat Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank, specializes in fighting in both the West Bank and Gaza fronts.  With the new changes, the brigade will be able to confront enemy forces on both the Southern and Northern fronts.
 The IDF’s largest infantry brigade, the Kfir brigade has five battalions: Nachshon Battalion (90th), Shimshon Battalion (92th), Haruv Battalion (93th), Duchifat Battalion (94th), and Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97th).
As part of the new plan, the Kfir Brigade will undergo significant changes to its structure and will like the other IDF’s other maneuvering brigades- the Paratroopers, Givati, Golani and Nahal Brigades- have only four battalions.
While it is not clear what will happen to the fifth battalion.
Under the process which will take several years, the brigade will receive new weaponry, personnel, wheeled and not treaded armored personnel carriers and increase their training with a focus on fighting the enemy in urban combat areas.
The new multi-year plan, which is built on the IDF’s new victory concept, uses the motto “readiness and change” and focuses on improving the military’s defensive and offensive capabilities.
Kochavi believes it is of utmost importance to build the military for threats it will face some 30 years in the future and built the new multi-year plan accordingly, with new concepts and methods of warfare which have been adapted to the challenges of the urban battlefield saturated with enemy fire.
The guiding principle for the Momentum multi-year plan is to win any future war as quickly as possible.
As such, the military will invest significant amounts to close the gaps in several key areas including weapons and manpower as well as increasing the intelligence directorate’s ability to detect enemy forces in urban areas. The military will also focus on improving offensive capabilities of all corps against decentralized enemy troops which requires more offensive platforms and weapons.
The IDF returned to 17 weeks of consecutive training, an increase from the 13 weeks soldiers used to train. As part of the training program the IDF has invested hundreds of millions of shekels into upgrading urban combat training facilities in the Golan Heights, Jordan Valley and Southern Israel and adapting them to the challenges facing troops on various fronts.


Tags IDF jordan valley jordan valley security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by