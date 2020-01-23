Kfir brigade to turn into maneuvering infantry force

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi has decided that the Kfir Brigade will be converted into a more lethal maneuvering infantry force capable of penetrating deep into enemy territory as part of the military’s ‘Momentum’ multi-year plan.“This is a big change for the brigade,” IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hildai Zilberman said, adding that it is “of great importance” to the future of the Israeli military.According to Zilberman, the change was made after “thorough” discussions were held by the general staff which “decided that the IDF needs more infantry and that that infantry needs to be more lethal.”Kochavi made the announcement while on a visit to troops belonging to the brigade’s Haruv reconnaissance unit which the previous night foiled an infiltration attempt by three armed Gazan youths.Established in 2005 as a response to the need to combat Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank, specializes in fighting in both the West Bank and Gaza fronts. With the new changes, the brigade will be able to confront enemy forces on both the Southern and Northern fronts.The IDF’s largest infantry brigade, the Kfir brigade has five battalions: Nachshon Battalion (90th), Shimshon Battalion (92th), Haruv Battalion (93th), Duchifat Battalion (94th), and Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97th).As part of the new plan, the Kfir Brigade will undergo significant changes to its structure and will like the other IDF’s other maneuvering brigades- the Paratroopers, Givati, Golani and Nahal Brigades- have only four battalions.While it is not clear what will happen to the fifth battalion.Under the process which will take several years, the brigade will receive new weaponry, personnel, wheeled and not treaded armored personnel carriers and increase their training with a focus on fighting the enemy in urban combat areas.The new multi-year plan, which is built on the IDF’s new victory concept, uses the motto “readiness and change” and focuses on improving the military’s defensive and offensive capabilities.Kochavi believes it is of utmost importance to build the military for threats it will face some 30 years in the future and built the new multi-year plan accordingly, with new concepts and methods of warfare which have been adapted to the challenges of the urban battlefield saturated with enemy fire.The guiding principle for the Momentum multi-year plan is to win any future war as quickly as possible.As such, the military will invest significant amounts to close the gaps in several key areas including weapons and manpower as well as increasing the intelligence directorate’s ability to detect enemy forces in urban areas. The military will also focus on improving offensive capabilities of all corps against decentralized enemy troops which requires more offensive platforms and weapons.The IDF returned to 17 weeks of consecutive training, an increase from the 13 weeks soldiers used to train. As part of the training program the IDF has invested hundreds of millions of shekels into upgrading urban combat training facilities in the Golan Heights, Jordan Valley and Southern Israel and adapting them to the challenges facing troops on various fronts.