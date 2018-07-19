Kids and adults ‘build the future’ at Lego Park in Holon

Mosaics of famous Israeli women made out of Lego, on display at the event.
(photo credit: OREN OPPENHEIM)
A colorful tower covered with conveyor belts and chutes along its sides stands at the center of Lego Park, an event in Toto Arena Holon celebrating the beloved building block toy.
Dubbed the “Dream Tower,” the large structure allows people to build, break down, and share their Lego creations or singular bricks with other builders.
Lego Park, which has been held annually for the past six years, is authorized by the Denmark-based Lego Group and is meant to appeal to children and parents alike.
This year’s theme was “building the city of the future.”
The event took one year to plan, according to Michael Zimet who is part of the event’s production team. Research and planning for the event included visiting Legoland amusement parks around the world and working with the official company.
In an area marked by a “Danger! Builders here” sign, younger visitors can build with large Lego-like blocks while wearing construction helmets and vests. Other areas include a pink-and-white Lego castle themed after the Lego Friends line, a Lego Duplo area with soft play toys and Lego Duplo bricks (which are larger than classic Lego), and a long “graffiti wall” where people can “write” using Lego bricks on a vertical surface.
Lego art is scattered around the arena, including a mosaic wall of famous Israeli women like Gal Gadot
, Netta Barzilai and Gila Almagor, whose likenesses were captured using black and white Lego bricks on a yellow-Lego-brick background. (Lego Park representatives said that the mosaics were made by the Lego Group.)
According to the event’s Facebook page, some of the mosaics have already been gifted to the women they portray.
The park also features small amusement rides, including a Ferris wheel, a spinning ride and a train for toddlers with pictures of smiling Lego “minifigures” facing each seat. There’s even a bungee-jumping area, where children can channel their inner Spider-Man, whose Lego form swings in a photo behind the bungee platform.
Reut Uziel, who was visiting the event with her husband and two sons, said she decided to bring her family to Lego Park because her sons – aged three-and-a-half and two – are Lego fans.
“Two months ago, we visited Italy and they played over there in the Lego store,” she said. She had been hoping to find experiences for them that they would enjoy just like that. (There are no official Lego stores in Israel, although the gift shop at Lego Park’s exit features plenty of Lego sets for sale.)
She said that this year’s Lego Park event seems to be more geared towards younger children than last year’s.
However, the event also attracted older individuals, including some Lego superfans.
Naor Alaluf, a 12-year-old resident of Holon, said he has built over 2,000 Lego models since he was five, and that this was his second time coming to Lego Park. He even has a YouTube channel called Naor’s LEGO Museum which showcases some of his Lego creations.
“My dream is to open a Lego museum in Israel,” he said.