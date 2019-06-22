Lapid can’t decide what he thinks about civic equality, takes shower

Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz speaking with Blue and White Party supporters, 2019..
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Blue and White leader Yair Lapid made an impressive flip-flop on Saturday when he supported equal rights to all Israelis, walked back that support in less than an hour and blamed it all on – lack of a towel.
“Israel must be a country for all its citizens,” Lapid wrote before adding that “the values of the LGBTQ community are not twisted.”
He then turned back from his position by saying “I am totally against a county for all its citizen and had been my entire life.” Leading one Facebook user to comment "he must be alive for less than 45 minutes."
“Israel is a Jewish and democratic state,” Lapid wrote, “and will stay like that. What I wrote was in reference to the rights of the LGBTQ community. ”
Lapid added to the confusion about his views when he added “I will not use social media from the shower again until I wipe myself.”
