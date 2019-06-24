Last day to join Labor race, membership rolls

Itzik Shmuli (L) and Stav Shaffir (R).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/COURTESY)
Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the deadline for a new candidate to join the July 2 Labor leadership race, joining MKs Amir Peretz, Itzik Shmuli and Stav Shaffir.
The three candidates spent Monday signing up as many members to the party as possible, ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline to be able to join Labor and still vote in the primary.
“Life is simple,” Shaffir wrote on Twitter. “The wider public supports me more than the other candidates. If everyone who believes in my path joins the party to support me, we will defeat the political deals.”
In a speech to the Knesset, Shaffir vowed to bring about a “socioeconomic revolution” if she wins.
Shmuli said he viewed favorably the formation of a new party led by former prime minister Ehud Barak and former IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan that could merge with Labor ahead of the next election.
Peretz received endorsements on Monday from former MKs Merav Michaeli, Omer Bar-Lev and Hilik Bar.
